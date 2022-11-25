Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star offers challenge to fans

Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Tech
Sat, 11/26 on ESPN @5:00 ET
(1) Georgia
  • Baylor
    27
    Final
    Texas
    38
    Central Michigan
    19
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    38
    Utah State
    23
    Final
    Boise State
    42
    (21) Tulane
    27
    Final
    (22) Cincinnati
    24
  • Toledo
    14
    4th QTR
    1:11
    Western Michigan
    20
    Arizona State
    0
    1st QTR
    2:59
    Arizona
    7
    New Mexico
    0
    1st QTR
    13:46
    Colorado State
    0
    North Carolina State
    0
    1st QTR
    14:21
    (13) North Carolina
    0
  • Arkansas
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Missouri
    Nebraska
    Fri, 11/25 on BTN @9:00 ET
    Iowa
    (16) UCLA
    Fri, 11/25 on FOX @9:30 ET
    California
    Florida
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (20) Florida State
  • Wyoming
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Georgia State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Marshall
    West Virginia
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (24) Oklahoma State
    Rutgers
    Sat, 11/26 on BTN @5:00 ET
    Maryland
  • South Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (9) Clemson
    Army
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    UMass
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/26 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
  • New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Liberty
    (3) Michigan
    Sat, 11/26 on FOX @5:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    James Madison
    Kent State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
  • East Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    Akron
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN3 @6:30 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Rice
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    North Texas
    Louisville
    Sat, 11/26 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Kentucky
  • Wake Forest
    Sat, 11/26 on ACC Network @8:30 ET
    Duke
    UTEP
    Sat, 11/26 on STADIUM @8:30 ET
    UTSA
    UAB
    Sat, 11/26 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Louisiana Tech
    Illinois
    Sat, 11/26 on BTN @8:30 ET
    Northwestern
  • Troy
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPNU @8:30 ET
    Arkansas State
    Memphis
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN2 @8:30 ET
    SMU
    Auburn
    Sat, 11/26 on CBS @8:30 ET
    (8) Alabama
    Purdue
    Sat, 11/26 on BTN @8:30 ET
    Indiana
  • (12) Oregon
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (25) Oregon State
    Minnesota
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    Wisconsin
    Hawai'i
    Sat, 11/26 on Spectrum Sports @8:30 ET
    San Jose State
    Michigan State
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @9:00 ET
    (11) Penn State
  • (10) Utah
    Sat, 11/26 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    Colorado
    Iowa State
    Sat, 11/26 on FOX @9:00 ET
    (4) TCU
    Louisiana
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Texas State
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
  • Nevada
    Sat, 11/26 on MW Network @11:00 ET
    UNLV
    Appalachian State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Florida International
    (6) LSU
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas A&M
  • (17) UCF
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    South Florida
    (5) Tennessee
    Sun, 11/27 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    Vanderbilt
    (18) Notre Dame
    Sun, 11/27 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (7) USC
    Oklahoma
    Sun, 11/27 on Fox Sports 1 @12:30 AM ET
    Texas Tech
  • Tulsa
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Houston
    Syracuse
    Sun, 11/27 on RSN @12:30 AM ET
    Boston College
    Pittsburgh
    Sun, 11/27 on ACC Network @1:00 AM ET
    Miami (FL)
    Kansas
    Sun, 11/27 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (19) Kansas State
  • Air Force
    Sun, 11/27 on CBS Sports Network @2:00 AM ET
    San Diego State
    (15) Washington
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    Washington State
    BYU
    Sun, 11/27 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 AM ET
    Stanford
    Mississippi State
    24
    Final
    (14) Ole Miss
    22
Georgia football-Road to Atlanta-Jake Fromm not planning to change a thing in preparation for SEC Championship-Georgia Bulldogs-Alabama Crimson Tide-SEC Championship Game
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs’ offense have been clicking on all cylinders the last few weeks. They hope that will continue against No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star offers challenge to fans

Posted

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,829 (Nov. 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is encouraging UGA fans to do for the final home game of the season vs. Georgia Tech Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star offers challenge to fans

Beginning of the show: Georgia is finishing off a long grind to conclude the regular season Saturday when in-state rival, Georgia Tech, comes to Sanford Stadium for the first time since 2018.

UGA won at Kentucky last Saturday, capping off an undefeated run through SEC play for the second straight season, and the Bulldogs also became the first team in the league to win back-to-back road games in consecutive weeks since 2020 as well.

In light of the Bulldogs have been through, one of the program’s former star players is encouraging UGA fans to create an atmosphere Saturday that gives the team a possibly-needed boost of energy.

Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm discussed that topic and more when he appeared on DawgNation Daily on Tuesday.

Of course, the last time UGA played in Sanford Stadium, DawgNation proved it was capable of creating a home-field advantage that was as impactful as any in the country, and Fromm thinks it would be a good idea to replicate that performance this weekend as well.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I share a remembrance of Vince Dooley in honor of the ceremony to celebrate his life and legacy set to take place Friday night.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I preview the weekend’s other top games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

NOTE: This show was recorded prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

NextGeorgia football podcast: Kirby Smart offers philosophical take on …
