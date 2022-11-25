Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,829 (Nov. 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is encouraging UGA fans to do for the final home game of the season vs. Georgia Tech Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star offers challenge to fans

Beginning of the show: Georgia is finishing off a long grind to conclude the regular season Saturday when in-state rival, Georgia Tech, comes to Sanford Stadium for the first time since 2018.

UGA won at Kentucky last Saturday, capping off an undefeated run through SEC play for the second straight season, and the Bulldogs also became the first team in the league to win back-to-back road games in consecutive weeks since 2020 as well.