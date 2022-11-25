Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star offers challenge to fans
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,829 (Nov. 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is encouraging UGA fans to do for the final home game of the season vs. Georgia Tech Saturday.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is finishing off a long grind to conclude the regular season Saturday when in-state rival, Georgia Tech, comes to Sanford Stadium for the first time since 2018.
UGA won at Kentucky last Saturday, capping off an undefeated run through SEC play for the second straight season, and the Bulldogs also became the first team in the league to win back-to-back road games in consecutive weeks since 2020 as well.
In light of the Bulldogs have been through, one of the program’s former star players is encouraging UGA fans to create an atmosphere Saturday that gives the team a possibly-needed boost of energy.
Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm discussed that topic and more when he appeared on DawgNation Daily on Tuesday.
Of course, the last time UGA played in Sanford Stadium, DawgNation proved it was capable of creating a home-field advantage that was as impactful as any in the country, and Fromm thinks it would be a good idea to replicate that performance this weekend as well.
I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I share a remembrance of Vince Dooley in honor of the ceremony to celebrate his life and legacy set to take place Friday night.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.
45-minute mark: I preview the weekend’s other top games.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: This show was recorded prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.