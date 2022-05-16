Kirby Smart hints why Georgia football favored to blow out rivals Tennessee, Florida and Georgia Tech

Kirby Smart is known best for his defensive prowess, but the seventh-year Georgia head coach isn’t so arrogant as to think he can win another national championship relying on his defense. At least, not to the extent the record-setting 2021 defensive unit was able to dominate opponents in setting a modern-era regular season (12-game) record with only 6.9 points allowed per contest. “It’s who we were that year, we’ll be a different team this year,” Smart said last week during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show on the SEC Network.

“We won’t have five first-round defensive players coming back, it’s not going to be the case. I don’t think it’s going to be replicated very often.” Smart said the Bulldogs will be geared up to score more points, something they likely could have done much more of last season had they maintained an offensive-minded approach in the second halves of games in 2021. The oddsmakers appear to be taking note based on the early betting lines from the FanDuel online sports book.

• Georgia (-17.5) vs. Tennessee, in Athens • Georgia (-16) at Kentucky, in Lexington • Georgia (-28) vs. Georgia Tech, in Athens. RELATED: Kirby Smart favored to roast Dan Lanning and his Ducks "We want to score points and to that you have to have skill players that can make plays," Smart said. "We feel we're in a good position to do that." It's just a matter of Smart putting the hammer down.

The Bulldogs outscored opponents last season 163-25 in the first quarter and 195-40 in the second quarters of games. But the third quarter margin was 116-21, and the fourth quarter was 105-67. “For a number of those games we put ourselves in position to where we didn’t need the quarterback to make plays in the second half of games,” UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken said during the CFP last season. “It was just a matter of opportunities, I think, more than anything because of the way games went.” Indeed, and Georgia football College Football Hall of Fame legend David Pollack suggested the Bulldogs will be needing more offense this season. “This defense is going to be at least 10 points a game worse than it was a year ago,” Pollack said on DawgNation Daily last Friday. “That sounds horrible. That sounds terrible. They will still be in the top 30 of scoring defenses in the country. They are still going to be really good.