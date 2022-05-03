Georgia football racing toward higher hurdles in SEC East Division, miraculous reload needed

ATHENS — Georgia football has lost half of its position starters and 40 percent of its coaching staff, but there’s an air of confidence the Bulldogs won’t miss a beat. If Kirby Smart can indeed keep his team at or near the same level of play, in the aftermath of losing a record 15 players to the NFL Draft including five first-rounders on defense, that would be miraculous. RELATED: Newly crowned ‘King’ Kirby Smart secured dynamic team after title game heartbreak

Why? Because it’s never been done before in any conference, much less the rough and tumble SEC.

There are some who argue there are no serious challengers in the SEC East Division, logic likely based on how teams looked last season. A closer look at the upcoming season reveals better quarterback play ahead on the Bulldogs’ schedule. And this against a UGA defense that figures to experience a drop-off in run defense and pass rush with four of last year’s starting front seven selected in the first round.

Three of the SEC teams Georgia faces — Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi State — open the season with returning starters at quarterback. Two of those three games are on the road, with potential cold kickoff temperatures ahead in Starkville (Nov. 12) and Lexington (Nov. 19). Two other East Division challengers, Florida (Anthony Richardson) and South Carolina (Spencer Rattler), have dual-threat quarterbacks that, at their best, can certainly complicate things. There are no games on the Georgia schedule anyone would look at and proclaim a loss. But it's safe to assume the regular season will feature more contested matchups than last year, when the UGA defense was holding opponents to an average of 6.9 points per game.