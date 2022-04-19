Georgia defense reloaded, flexes muscle in G-Day Game, what that means for offense

ATHENS — The 2022 Georgia football team introduced itself on Saturday, and it’s not exactly who we thought it was. At least, not yet. The preconceived notion was that this next version of Bulldogs would have to transform into more of an offensive machine to compensate for all the talented headed to the NFL draft.

Indeed, it's possible seven of the first 100 picks in the draft will come off the Georgia defense, and as many as five of those could be first-round picks. But a funny thing happened in Kirby Smart's scrimmage on Saturday: The first-team defense proved legit.

Stetson Bennett (15-35, 273 yards, 3 TDs, 2 Ints), Brock Vandagriff (4-7, 29) and Carson Beck (1-5, 28) all had issues completing passes. This, against a reloaded defense that was missing 10 of the 11 players who started in the opening game against Clemson last season and 7 of 11 from the CFP Championship Game. This new version of Bulldog defense will surely experience some drop off, and yet, it might still be the best in the SEC East if not the league.

Smart hasn’t revealed who is taking over defensive play-caller duties for Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann. Fact is, it doesn’t matter, with Smart also having a hand in the game-planning and in-game adjustments. The more-dominant-than-expected defense was without a doubt one of the more pleasant surprises. Here are 3 more takeaways upon further reflection: Brock Bowers was missed Bowers was arguably the most irreplaceable player on the 2021 CFP Championship team, possessing a skillset that no other player could come close to replacing. Time and time again, Bowers made key catches and runs after the catch, extended driving, sparking momentum.

It’s fair to say that at least part of the first team offense’s struggles could be attributed to the go-to target being out this spring with an injury. Oscar Delp did his best Bowers impression, but he was with the second team. Arik Gilbert New Dimension The story of Gilbert’s successful start to the 2022 season goes well beyond the field and into last season, but what he did on the field Saturday was more good news. Gilbert was targeted five times and caught three passes for touchdowns. On the other two targets, he drew pass interference penalties. Smart was quick to point out Gilbert missed a couple of run blocks that resulted in TFLs, the but upside for this Marietta High School prospect and LSU transfer is clear. The thought of Bowers, Gilbert and Darnell Washington or Brett Seither or Oscar Delp on the field at the same time will scare defenses. Todd Monken knows best