WATCH: On The Beat, Day One SEC Media Days, Georgia’s 3 biggest concerns

HOOVER, Ala. — Kirby Smart and Georgia players JT Daniels and Jordan Davis will arrive for the SEC Media Days on Tuesday ready to talk football. The Bulldogs, like every other team, have their list of issues to get ironed out before their season-opening game at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 against Clemson. The left tackle position is sure to be asked about on Tuesday, even though Smart has already said Georgia will evaluate the competition and play the five best linemen.

Daniels, for all of his passing skills, showed a tendency to hold the ball a bit long last season and took more than his share of hits. Georgia worked on that in the offseason, and Daniels showed in the G-Day Game how quickly he could release the ball and his willingness to check down and get rid of his passes quickly to avoid potential sacks. Smart addressed the heavy attrition in the secondary, where UGA has lost six players from last season’s team.

Former All-ACC cornerback Derion Kendrick came over from Clemson and former All-Big 12 player Tykee Smith looks to fill an immediate need at Star. Second-year cornerback Jalen Kimber exited spring drills with praise from Smart, and veteran Ameer Speed was among those drawing praise for a strong spring session. Still, it’s a relatively inexperienced unit that hasn’t played much together, and it could take time for the group to collectively gain confidence in one another.