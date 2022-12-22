Georgia grabs Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas out of transfer portal
ATHENS — Georgia football has added Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas.
Thomas had 44 catches for 626 yards and 7 touchdowns this season. Thomas’ yards ranked 12th in the SEC this season, and his 7 TD grabs were tied for fourth-most in the league.
