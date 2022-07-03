Antione Jackson: First 2024 pledge decommits from Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior Antione Jackson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 safety and the No. 83overall prospect for XXXX on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
We can go ahead and consider Antione Jackson as a young man of firsts.
The 4-star safety prospect was the first prospect in the 2024 class to commit to Georgia football. He was the first (now of many) to come right out and say that first-year defensive backs coach Fran Brown was the pivotal piece in their commitment to the Bulldogs.
Jackson was the first prospect to try on the extremely popular all-white Georgia helmet and uniform variant that swept across DawgNation in June.
Yet on Saturday night, he also became the first prospect to decommit from the 2024 class. In a move that he had been teasing for some time, Jackson flipped to Miami and then, naturally, he became the first commitment for first-year Miami coach Mario Cristobal in that program’s 2024 class.
