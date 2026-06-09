This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey at Prattville High in Alabama. He’s the nation’s No. 9 S and the No. 134 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 10 S and No. 136 overall.

PRATTVILLE, Ala. - Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is done with his visits. He’s down to two schools.

Clemson and Georgia. Georgia and Clemson.

It is fitting. Those were his top two at the end of spring practice visits. Those two were on top at the end of his junior season, if not even earlier than that. Those were the only two official visits he scheduled.

Aparicio-Bailey told DawgNation Tuesday morning that he’s down to those two programs. He will now settle down this week to figure out where his next college home will be.

He’ll likely make that decision and keep it under lock and key until his decision ceremony in the Birmingham Metro area on June 27. That’s the current plan.

“It is super hard right now,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “I feel like my family and I are just processing both. I feel like we have everything answered for both schools, so it is just time to make decisions.”

Aparicio-Bailey saw Clemson on the weekend of May 29. He followed that with his OV to check out UGA this past weekend.

“It went super well,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “I’ve been down there so many times, so it was good just talking more with the players, getting comfortable with everybody on the staff, and just seeing if I could live there.”

He described Georgia as “the standard” after his G-Day unofficial visit. How did Georgia improve upon that standard with him?

“Just hanging with all the players,” he said. “Just going through meetings with them. Asking them questions. Watching them practice. Seeing how they practice and just talking to the players.”

Georgia assistant coach Donte’ Williams remains the super glue for his connection with UGA. Those two go back a ways. They both grew up in California.

“Coach Donte’ [Williams] had me talk to the players just one-on-one,” he said. “No coaches. So I got to ask all the questions I needed. Just seeing that. It really elevated Georgia.”

He said his discussions with Williams and his OV player host were the best parts of the visit. USC transfer cornerback Braylon Conley hosted him over the weekend. Conley has gotten a lot better since coming to UGA in January. He made several big plays at G-Day.

“Those were the best parts of my visit because I got to see a different side of Georgia,” he said. “The real side from the player’s aspect.”

What was the real side of Georgia?

“There’s no fake,” he said. “There’s no fakeness there. It is just what I see is how it seems.”

He had a very tactical question for the players, too.

“I asked them what the worst thing about Georgia was,” he said. They said, ‘It is just hard,’ so that’s a good-bad thing. It was good being there."

How does he compare what he loves about Clemson with what he values at UGA?

“I feel like both schools fit my play style,” he said. “Both schools do a lot of good things in a lot of different ways. Clemson does their stuff the way it does with Coach Swinney and obviously Coach Kirby [Smart] does the stuff he likes to do his way.”

“Different ways to skin a cat. But I really like both philosophies. They both are schools with morals that fit my family and me, so it is going to be a tough decision.”

Aparicio-Bailey is a battleground prospect between the two schools. He’s long and fast. He’s a solid 195 pounds that will be ready for ACC and SEC ball by January. Both schools have told him he would play early if he does what he needs to do.

Clemson and Georgia wanted him to shut down his recruitment on each of his official visits.

“Real bad,” he said. “I feel like when I was at Clemson, I owed it to myself to visit Georgia. I feel like I owed it to Clemson [coming out of the Georgia visit] to go home. Let the excitement go away and just really compare one and two. I wanted to have a couple of days to myself and commit.”

Aparicio-Bailey said that is what he will be doing this week.

“Just kind of thinking to myself,” he said. “Just kind of going through pros and cons and just listening to my heart. Just praying about it, listening to my heart, and going with my gut feeling. No matter the place, I need it to be a place where I am confident at that place and where I’m happy. Just knowing that this decision is for myself. Not focusing on anybody else. Just focusing on my heart.”

He boiled it down to what it will all eventually come down to.

“I think it is just going to come down to where I am going to be the happiest at,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “I feel like no matter the place, if you’re not happy, you’re really not going to enjoy being there. I am really thinking about my time on both visits. Leaving the excitement out of it. Just seeing how I was at both visits. The feelings I got from both visits and just thinking about my relationships with each DB coach and just going through that.”

4-star Prattville High DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has been one of the top recruiting targets for UGA in the 2027 cycle. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast.

Jayden Aparicio-Bailey: Why this recruiting race is suddenly quite vital for Georgia

This recruit takes on a deeper meaning for the Dawgs now. The program has seen two elite cornerback prospects flip to other schools this spring. Both Jerry Outhouse and Donte’ Wright were top 100 overall prospects. Wright was even a 5-star recruit.

Those losses became even more glaring this week when 4-star in-state priority CB target Chance Gilbert committed to Auburn in a stunning turn of events.

Auburn was a late entry to Gilbert’s top schools list. He had even named UGA his clear leader heading into his official visits to both schools.

Aparicio-Bailey is rated by the national services as a Top 10 safety for the 2027 class, but Clemson and Georgia see him as a corner. He’s much higher on their boards than his current status as a Top 150 overall national prospect would indicate.

DawgNation has also had Aparicio-Bailey sitting as the No. 1 top target for UGA on its weekly “Before the Hedges” program for several months now.

Gilbert had been the No. 2 target until he suddenly chose Auburn.

That news still leaves the Bulldogs without a single DB commit in the 2027 cycle. When he was in Athens, the UGA staff made sure he knew how much of a priority he was for this class.

“Big message was just saying I’d have an opportunity to play early,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “They said they really need a boundary corner and with my skill set and my size, that I could fit well into their scheme.”

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann even impressed upon him how well his tools would fit into the overall defensive scheme on his official visit.

“That was probably the big message,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “They tried hard. It is hard to say no.”

Check out his junior tape below:

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Chance Gilbert, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

4-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is now down to two final schools in Clemson and Georgia. He's set his public commitment date for June 27. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is now down to two final schools in Clemson and Georgia. He's set his public commitment date for June 27. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below