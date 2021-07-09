Walter Nolen: Nation’s No. 1 DT for 2022 places UGA in his top 5
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest from 5-star DT Walter Nolen
=============================================================
There are times and moments in covering Georgia football recruiting where the top school list drop is more of normalcy. The Bulldogs are at such a place nationally where any recruit they put the full-court press on almost always merits inclusion into a top 5 list.
That’s just based on resources now and tradition and where the Bulldogs sit at the table of college football’s elite programs. To say nothing about the sustained excellence in the way UGA goes about wooing the nation’s top prospects in any given cycle.
There’s a literal recruiter all-star team up and down the board sitting in those fancier newer offices in Athens these days.
And yet there is an exception made here for 5-star DT Walter Nolen. Nolen dropped his top schools on Friday afternoon. Georgia made the cut. As expected. Especially after two very positive visits during the open month in June.
