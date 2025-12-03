clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Linked In
Linked In
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Recruiting
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
38 minutes ago
Georgia football recruiting class 2026 commitments, signees, targets, live …
The early signing period for the 2026 cycle begins on Wednesday, Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 5. Below, you can find information on the Georgia football recruiting 2026 …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
12 hours ago
BREAKING: 5-star QB Jared Curtis announces his commitment to Vanderbilt
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2026 on …
Jeff Sentell
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
13 hours ago
Jared Curtis: Latest Intel in 5-star’s decision saga hint at one final act …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Jared Curtis of Nashville Christian School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 …
Jeff Sentell
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
18 hours ago
BREAKING: Georgia football commit Jarmaine Mitchell flips to Arizona State
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Jarmaine Mitchell of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi. He ranks as the …
Jeff Sentell
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
19 hours ago
Jared Curtis disputes that he’s flipped from Georgia football to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2026 on …
Jeff Sentell
Leave a Comment