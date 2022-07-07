BREAKING: Landen Thomas, the nation’s No. 1 TE for 2024, has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star TE Landen Thomas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE and the No. 24 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= The month of July continues to provide the ups and downs for Georgia on the recruiting trail. Today’s haul is a mighty fine addition to the Bulldogs.

That’s because 5-star TE Landen Thomas has also committed to the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound playmaker out of Colquitt County in South Georgia has just pledged to the ‘Dawgs. Thomas ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE prospect for the class of 2024 on the 247Sports Composite rankings. The decision from Thomas comes just days after his highly-rated teammate, Ny Carr, committed to UGA and promised that more was on the way.