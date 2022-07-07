Dawgnation Logo
Landen Thomas-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
5-star TE Landen Thomas of Colquitt County High School has committed to Georgia. (Instagram)
BREAKING: Landen Thomas, the nation’s No. 1 TE for 2024, has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star TE Landen Thomas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE and the No. 24 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

The month of July continues to provide the ups and downs for Georgia on the recruiting trail. Today’s haul is a mighty fine addition to the Bulldogs.

That’s because 5-star TE Landen Thomas has also committed to the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound playmaker out of Colquitt County in South Georgia has just pledged to the ‘Dawgs.

Thomas ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE prospect for the class of 2024 on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The decision from Thomas comes just days after his highly-rated teammate, Ny Carr, committed to UGA and promised that more was on the way.

It could be aplty described that Hartley selects and prioritizes his targets rather than merely recruiting and wooing them to play for the ‘Dawgs.

Check out the sophomore highlight film for Thomas below.

