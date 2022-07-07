BREAKING: Landen Thomas, the nation’s No. 1 TE for 2024, has made his college decision
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star TE Landen Thomas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE and the No. 24 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
=========================================================
The month of July continues to provide the ups and downs for Georgia on the recruiting trail. Today’s haul is a mighty fine addition to the Bulldogs.
That’s because 5-star TE Landen Thomas has also committed to the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound playmaker out of Colquitt County in South Georgia has just pledged to the ‘Dawgs.
Thomas ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE prospect for the class of 2024 on the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The decision from Thomas comes just days after his highly-rated teammate, Ny Carr, committed to UGA and promised that more was on the way.
It could be aplty described that Hartley selects and prioritizes his targets rather than merely recruiting and wooing them to play for the ‘Dawgs.
Check out the sophomore highlight film for Thomas below.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- BREAKING: Explosive 4-star 2024 WR Ny Carr has made his college decision
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which true freshman are you most excited to see this fall?
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: Has Georgia now all but caught up to Alabama?
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which three teams should Georgia now play every year?
- Antione Jackson: 4-star DB flips his commitment from Georgia to Miami
- BREAKING: Impressive 3-star IOL Ryqueze McElderry steps back from his Georgia commitment
- Priority WR target Tyler Williams places UGA in his final five, sets commitment date
- BREAKING: Elite South Florida CB prospect Daniel Harris commits to the G
- Georgia football recruiting: ‘Dawgs enter July with a crucial month of decisions looming
- Peyton Woodring: How UGA beat out ‘Bama for the prized 2023 kicker commit
- Raylen Wilson: Priority Georgia LB target decommits from Michigan
- Bo Hughley: The elite OT commit shares why he still wants to be a ‘Dawg
- Tyler Willams: The journey from third-string QB to All-American WR to major UGA target in a year
- Julian Sayin: Could the dynamic 2024 QB be the next 5-star up for Georgia football?
- Hykeem Williams: Electric 2023 WR feels the “love” as a priority target for the ‘Dawgs
- BREAKING: Peach State priority CJ Allen commits to play LB at UGA
- AJ Harris: The new 5-star commit told Kirby Smart he was going to play for him in the sixth grade
- AJ Harris: Check out the rave review the new Bulldog commit got from an NFL first-round CB
- BREAKING: 5-star AJ Harris commits to UGA
- How much will NIL opportunities sway the decisions of some of Georgia’s top 2023 targets?
- Talented DL prospect Jamaal Jarrett breaks down a key Georgia official visit
- Joshua Miller: Bulldogs flip talented OL from Penn State to their 2023 class
- Joenel Aguero: 5-star safety shared where his head was at prior to a BIG Georgia official visit
- Justice Haynes: ‘Dawgs compare legacy RB to an “RBU” great on a “one for the books” visit
- Electric “freak” LB Qua Russaw explains how Georgia has been recruiting him the right way so far