BREAKING: 3-star senior OL Aliou Bah commits to Georgia

Aliou Bah plays for IMG Academy down in Florida. Count him among a growing trend of Ascenders taking flight to spend their college careers in Athens.

That decision boosts the UGA class up to 19 prospects in this cycle. Bah had made three trips to UGA since the NCAA restored on-campus visits in June, including a pair of gameday visits while still as a public FSU commitment. The 3-star prospect ranks as the nation’s No. 35 OT and the No. 358 overall prospect for the 2022 cycle.