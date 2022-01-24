Oscar Delp: The clever rewrite to a 1995 hit song his Mom rewrote for karaoke on his official visit

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The ink is certainly dry on all 18 of Georgia’s early enrollees of the 2022 signing class.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry first starts off with a story that should make one laugh out loud. Because that’s what this correspondent did.

It might have taken us a minute (cough: first natty since 1980) to get to the first couple of those this week, but we promise you these will be worth it.

As odd as that might seem, there are a couple of Karaoke nights involved here, too.

That opportunity creates a chance to share some of the better behind-the-scenes and untold stories of this year’s signing class.

Well, there’s something about Mary and how she remade that classic back in June.

Remember Montell Jordan? Remember the 1995 classic party hit “This Is How We Do it” from back in the day?

Check out the song she penned for karaoke night at Kirby Smart’s house during the weekend her son joined luminaries like Gunner Stockton and Branson Robinson on their official visits. It was the first week of June.

This particular example shows how the redeemed Gamecock can write a little bit, too.

Or the fact she thinks she might take over the role that Ameer Speed’s mother carried so well writing her son letters and giving him snacks before every game.

“Once upon a time in ‘21

I got a call from Kirby - Said he wants my son

And all he said was 6′5″ he stood

And people thought the plays that he made was good

There lived a young coach, Todd was his name

He came up to O, this what he said

You and Gunner gonna make some cash

Sell a million tickets going out for the pass”

If you know the song, then you know it is no surprise that Delp said Smart texted her on other official visit weekends that month wishing she was around to liven things up a bit.

The crowd, we can report, was definitely entertained.

“I loved it,” Sherrie Stockton said, the mother of All-American QB Gunner Stockton. “I love Mary. We all loved it because we all love Mary.”

Bravo, Mary. That Is How You Do It.

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

This is How Mary Did It: Reinventing Montell Jordan

“I knew that there was a Karaoke Night,” she said. “Kirby told me to get ready. I am a Karaoke fan so I started to put in the work. Started to think about which songs I would want to perform. I was originally going to pick songs to perform, but knowing my love for Karaoke I wanted to make one up.”

It took her about 15 minutes for the lyrics. But then she’d be driving around and repping that song in her head. Then she’d make a slight change or two over the span of two weeks.

Why did she go with Montel Jordan?

“It is just an awesome song,” she said. “It literally just came to me.”

That’s her best Karaoke go-to song now.

“There are so many songs out there now that when I am at a Karaoke bar I panic when it is my turn,” she said.

She may or may not have also come up with a remake of the college town Columbia classic “Only Want to Be With You” and tweaked them to refer to a member of the Georgia coaching staff.

But that is a story for another day.

Oscar Delp shared his “Welcome to UGA” moment

Delp was one of several early enrollees who got to take part in December bowl practices for Georgia prior to the Orange Bowl.

There was an early drill for Delp. The benefit for him was to see how Georgia blocks a “9″ technique along the defensive line. That’s usually a pass rusher flanked out wide. Most likely a speed rusher.

That pure athlete usually lines up outside the offensive tackle or even the tight end.

“They were doing it because they do it every week,” Delp said. “I had to go against Travon Walker on my first one and he didn’t slam me on the ground or anything but he had total control of where I went.”

Delp could laugh about it when he was in Texas for the All-American Bowl earlier this month.

“All the coaches were like ‘that’s probably not a good guy to learn with because he’s probably one of the strongest guys on the team’ there,” Delp said on January 4. “But I was kind of took it all and was like ‘Alright, this is real and this is Georgia for me now’ because it was going to get me better.”

“Playing against those guys every day I can see how Georgia is getting everyone better. That’s why they are in the national championship game right now.”

He got a lot of rotations with the team.

“I got a lot from [Brock] Vandagriff but I definitely got some stuff from Stetson and JT,” he said. “I don’t remember who the first pass I caught was from but I was kind of getting in there with everyone.”

What was that like?

“I was kind of like how I am out here,” Delp said at the All-American Week practices. “It was a bowl practice. I was kind of just out there having fun, getting used to it and getting my feet wet. I wasn’t there to earn a starting spot. I was there giving them a look. I was wearing No. 83 for Michigan’s Eric All. Kind of running his scout-team stuff. Just trying to give the defense the best look that I could give to get them ready for the game. Just having fun. Just reading the scout cards and doing what they say.”

Check out Delp’s DawgNation Conversation after the All-American Bowl below:

