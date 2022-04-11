Amarius Mims: The portal claims a talented Bulldog but that decision now boosts Georgia in another area

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares a view on how the Amarius Mims decision can shape the 2023 recruiting class in Athens. ========================================================= Amarius Mims to the transfer portal. It means a few things. It means the Georgia football program has lost a talented player. Mims is the sort of talent that could become a top 15 NFL Draft pick one day.

It is a ripple effect of stacking so many talented offensive linemen from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes. A lot of those former All-Americans will just now get their chance to play key snaps in 2022. This also affords a moment to make one point very clear: Georgia now presents an extremely attractive situation for a prized offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2023. Georgia may very well lose two offensive tackles, at the minimum, to the 2023 NFL Draft next April. That would be former 5-star prospect Broderick Jones and extremely dependable Warren McClendon.

McClendon was a 2019 signee who redshirted his first season but has started his past two seasons in Athens. He doesn’t get his name called much. That’s a testament to his ability as one of the most under-the-radar great returning players in the SEC. Jones was in the 2020 signing class. The two young men waited their time and were the chief reasons why Mims was not yet a first-team tackle in Athens. Jones stepped in and performed admirably last fall getting four late starts while Jamaree Salyer was on the mend. The 2021 Coaches All-SEC freshman team pick was also sent into the national championship in the fourth quarter. He played like a two-year starter at left tackle against Alabama. Jones will also be draft eligible after his third season in Athens this fall.

Salyer has said Jones can be every bit as good of a pass protector as he was. That’s coming from a Bulldog who only allowed one sack in his two seasons at UGA as the starting left tackle. Prior to the Mims move, the offensive tackle spot was already the most important reload position for the 2023 recruiting class. The Bulldogs were going to need to replace those two with only a handful of tackles like true freshman Earnest Greene III, Mims, redshirt freshman Micah Morris and Xavier Truss expected to return in 2023. Truss was an All-American signee in 2019. He has also waited his turn. If he puts in a strong 2022, the 6-foot-7 and 330-pounder from Rhode Island also has a Sunday skill set at guard and tackle. The Bulldogs already had a priority need for elite offensive tackles in their 2023 class. The decision made by Mims now doubles those needs. If the Bulldogs vacate two likely starting OT spots after this fall, that makes it an A1A destination for an elite OT prospect. Georgia has a prized in-state commitment from 2023 Langston Hughes OT Bo Hughley at this time. The 6-foot-7 Hughley ranks as the nation’s No. 7 OT and the No. 64 overall prospect for this cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings.