Andre Greene Jr.: 484 reasons why UGA wants to see him become a Bulldog

Andre Greene Jr. is an impressive young man first and foremost. He’s not just a talented WR prospect in the class of 2022.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry lays it all out there as to why Virginia big-play delivery device Andre Greene Jr. has always been a top target at receiver for the 2022 cycle.

Those elements add to the formula of whether an All-American makes it big or not in college. The first is a lot of fun to write about.

The St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) standout is as competitive as all get out. Like strait-jacket stuff. But in a good way. That’s evident by asking what he likes to do with his free time. He’s online. Greene is watching movies and hanging with his circle.

Greene will also duel with his father, Andre Sr., just about every night in the timeless board game Connect Four. When we use the term duel, that is the appropriate descriptor.

“My Dad, Mom and I also have a series we keep count in playing Connect Four,” he told DawgNation. “We have literally played over 1000 games against each other. I’m the best at it though.”

His mom is involved, but it seems like father and son are on a new level.

“I always have to put the count on my phone because he tries to cheat and change the numbers,” he said.