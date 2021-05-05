Azeez Ojulari: His two NFL Draft days meant the longest 26 hours of his life

There was finally joy to soak up last Friday evening. Azeez Ojulari was finally picked by the New York Giants. Finally.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info. That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details the 26 approximate hours when former Georgia star Azeez Ojulari transitioned from being the best player on the 2020 Georgia Bulldogs to the NFL. DawgNation had exclusive access to Ojulari’s draft process last week.

“Going to play for big blue” is what he would say more than a few times that night.

When it was all over, Ojulari was still happy. How could he not be? He will soon be famously wealthy in the 99.9th percentile of all the 20-year-olds in the world.

That was before Jay-Z called. The entertainment icon is also the man behind Roc Nation Sports. His agency had signed Ojulari as their client. He was on a plane but called in to wish everyone well.

Various bills of different denominations were tossed in a circle around the floor. It seemed a fitting tribute for all the many things that had taken place across the last 26 hours.

He was on team calls and media calls in a downstairs bedroom. His friends and family were upstairs dancing. This was not a time to keep the noise down. Champagne had sprayed across a makeshift living room-slash-dance floor.

Let’s go to the happiest scene at the Cobb County townhome which doubled as Team Ojulari draft headquarters first. It was a moment that Ojulari likely never saw. Unless it was a recording.

Ojulari had to weather those picks. He’d scan his phone more than a teenager. He’d look. And wait. Then soak up another pick that was not his name.

Relief was probably the better descriptor. Those bottles stayed corked during the first round. There was dancing. Everyone in the room had a phone and was either recording or streaming. Or both.

No one saw it coming. Ojulari had turnstiled SEC tackles for 15 sacks across two splendid seasons.

“Got something to prove,” Ojulari also said many times that night.

Overdue glee finally bounced off the walls on Friday night. Ojulari went 18 names and another 85 minutes deep into the second round to be chosen.

The first draft HQ had been in Fayetteville. That party never started.

It did get infuriating. Especially after that Big 10 linebacker with zero sacks in 2020 saw his name called in the first round. An ESPN graphic said it was the first time in 25 years that a pass rusher went first round after zero sacks in his previous college season.

“I’d talk to him. He’d say to ‘stay calm and it will come through’ because Azeez is a very disciplined guy. When Momma would talk to him, he’d say ‘I’m fine” and “my time is coming’ because that’s just who he is. I was running in place in my mind. I was running it for him, but he was calm and was just like ‘What will be will be by God almighty’ through it all through every pick.”

“I was praying inside of me to God almighty after every pick,” his father Monsuru Ojulari said. “C’mon, man. Oh God let it happen for this boy. So that he can be free in his heart and move on in his life. I saw the picks moving. Pick 33. Pick 34, 35. Pick 40. Pick 41 and 45. I had it in my mind what was going through his heart.”

He did this after at least 40 picks across two days late last week. There were six selections taken ahead of him drafted to play his position in the NFL, including three straight Edge defenders to close out the first round.

“The night when he wasn’t drafted was a stressful night,” Monsuru Ojulari said last Friday night. “For him. For me. For his mater. I won’t lie to you. The one thing I think of him for that yesterday was the adversity here for him. That morning when he woke up, he was good and ready to go.”

“Sleeping last night was hard for me,” Ojulari said on his second draft night. “Definitely. It was kind of tough on me. But adversity is nothing new to me. Take it. Go through it. Beat it. Beat it down. Stomp on it and just come back ready better than ever. I’m blessed to be a Giant. Blessed today to get that call. I’m just ready to go to work.”

In a lot of ways, that’s going to be the measure of this young man as a professional.

Through it all, there was maybe one moment where he looked at the TV and just shook his head. That was for a full second. It was at the end of the first round on Thursday night.

“But what yesterday taught him is a lot about life? Are you with me on that? Life is all open to him now. If it comes to you the way it comes to you, you have to accept it. You let it make you stronger than who you are before the minute that adversity came to you. Accept it. Run with it. Tomorrow is another day. That is the matter of all life.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Why Azeez Ojulari fell so far in the NFL Draft

Those professional draft analysts missed the mark here. He was expected to go somewhere between picks 15 and 30.

They looked like meteorologists calling for snow days in Georgia on this one. We all saw Ojulari shine the last two years in Athens and thought of a first-rounder. We all did.

Ojulari saved Georgia in the Peach Bowl over and over. It came against a Cincinnati team that now oddly has a pair of first-round prospects in way-too-early early 2022 mock drafts.

There were those pass rush rates and how well he played in two years in the SEC. Ojulari held 5-stars off from grabbing regular first-team reps at Georgia. He beat 4 and 5-star tackles for sacks in Atlanta, Athens, Columbia, Knoxville, Jacksonville and New Orleans.

Ojulari had been deemed the most advanced pass rusher in the 2021 NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF called him a speed rusher in its purest form, possessing arguably the best cornering ability in the class, and the most technically advanced edge defender available. They tagged the former Marietta High star with a 91.7 pass-rush grade in 2020. That topped the 2021 NFL Draft class. It was also termed the fourth-best mark PFF had tracked from an SEC edge defender in their time scouting each draft.

There were reports he slid in the draft because of a knee issue on his medical report. But this slide was more like the one Kirby Smart broke out at the July recruiting event back in 2019.

Ojulari’s agent, John Thornton, said that tried-and-true surgeon Dr. James Andrews had cleared his knee during the predraft medical surveys.

The knee injury occurred back in 2017 when he was in high school.

“I was healthy 100 percent all season,” Ojulari said. “Every season I played. I just knew I was 100. I never missed [any] practices. No games. No nothing. I was always there. No weight room. Nothing. Never had an issue with anything. I was 100 percent healthy. I just didn’t know like where it came up.”

“It just came out of nowhere. I didn’t know if it was somebody trying to set you back probably. I don’t know what it is. I was blessed here to be drafted tonight. Just ready to get to work.”

Azeez Ojulari: How his agent viewed his eventual draft selection

His agent, John Thornton, shared his experience with that process. Thornton knows the game. He represented former Georgia All-American Andrew Thomas in the NFL Draft in 2020.

Thornton was also the 52nd pick of the 1999 NFL Draft coming out of West Virginia. The Bengals chose him.

There is irony there in similar waiting games in their drafts. Perhaps it sparked him on Friday night to work the phones even more than a 5-star agent would.

“I was calling teams,” Thornton said last Friday night. “You know the report came out last week about his knee. That was bogus. He had surgery in high school and I guess he has some arthritis. That’s nothing. I’ve got arthritis in my shoulder. Every time I went to a training room in Cincinnati, they would go ‘Oh, that’s arthritis.’ Nobody trips out over that in the NFL.”

“He’s never missed a practice these last two years. He’s never missed a game. That can’t really be a thing.”

Thornton got on the phone for his client. He pressed the issue instead of just watching Ojulari dip. He had checked with prominent people in the league. He learned that Ojulari didn’t fail anything.

“But he was a moderate risk,” Thornton said. “I’m like that can’t be why he is dropping. I started talking to people [during the draft] and they all kept saying he’s on their board.”

Once he saw that the Giants traded down, he hit them up.

“This is what ya’ll need,” he said he told Ojulari’s future team. “Is he on your board or not?”

Ojulari was. We know how that all ended.

The well-underpublicized reason for the drop was another matter entirely.

“I knew he had to go to a 3-4 team,” Thornton said. “A team that runs a 3-4 defense. All these other teams that run a 4-3, he wasn’t a good fit there. Azeez plays like a defensive end. But he’s not a defensive end. So that’s why all those big guys were going ahead of him on the first night. They were 6-5 and 260 and going to 4-3 teams as a defensive end.”

The Baltimore Ravens. The Miami Dolphins. The New York Giants. Those were the three prime fits for Ojulari. He fit their schemes and what they do. There are only a handful of teams who base out of an odd front in the NFL.

The Steelers were another 3-4 team, but they also needed a running back. Sometimes that’s the way the draft falls with team needs and scheme fits. The best players don’t go in order. The best fits more often do.

“He’s just undersized for what he does, but that doesn’t matter once he gets into the league and starts playing,” Thornton said. “The Giants run the 3-4. I knew it had to be a 3-4 team.”

He’s optimistic about Ojulari being picked in the second round.

“With me, the number one thing is scheme fit,” Thornton said. “If you’re not going super high in the draft, then that is another thing. Even financially. Even going in the second round of the draft. Everyone is all basically going to make the same amount of money.”

The Chicago Bears picked Jaylon Johnson Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson with the 50th pick in 2020. He signed a 4-year, $6,468,770 contract, including a $2,264,560 signing bonus, $3,168,595 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,617,193.

“Can you go to a team where your skillset is going to work?” Thornton said. “If he would have gone to the Bills or the Vikings, then that’s not really his thing. He’d have to play a different version of a linebacker in that scheme. The Giants? Now, they use a guy like him to rush the passer, drop a bit and the run game. It is a perfect fit for him. During this whole process, my eye was on the Giants the whole time. I know they have got a good defense and they just didn’t have that outside guy.”

Thomas is there. Former Bulldog Lorenzo Carter is there. Former Georgia ILB Tae Crowder is there. Roc Nation Sports is based in New York. He can go to the office or to the 40/40 Club to eat whenever he wants. His manager is there.

“I think personally this is going to be a great place for him with all of that and with Andrew there, too,” Thornton. “Those guys were college roommates. That’s good. I wish it would have happened earlier, but I think everything works out for a reason.”

The NFL is really about creating value early to get to the second contact. Every rookie contract is for four years. The first-round deals call for a fifth-year option that can be picked up only by the team.

It is imperative to get to a good fit. To be placed in a spot to produce and to make plays. Those numbers fuel the dollars for the all-important second contract That’s the generational wealth that comes with the guarantees, the signing bonus and the salaries during the peak of a player’s career.

Azeez Ojulari: His vibranium just got a lot stronger

There was a moment when Ojulari was going to skip The Peach Bowl. If he did, the Bearcats would’ve been hosting that Chick-Fil-A trophy. Kirby Smart wanted him on the field, though.

“With Azeez, I don’t think he was going to play at first and then he was talking to Kirby,” Thornton said. “Kirby [Smart] did a good job with that.”

The Georgia coach even presented a sound and logical case why he should play his final game. Thornton left that up to Ojulari.

Thornton said there were pros and cons to playing in the bowl game.

“The con is you play and you get hurt,” Thornton said. “The other con is you play and you think about you are just out there and play not to get hurt. I’m like if you are going to play, then play.”

Ojulari did. It was no surprise to his team. Or his former teammates. They’ve been calling him “Vibranium” after the fictional Wakanda universe in the “Black Panther” movie. Wakanda is depicted as a small landlocked nation in Africa.

Andrew Thomas, his former and now current teammate, was one of the first to tag him with that.

“I was part of that,” Thomas sure. “For sure. When that movie first came out, we were all like Azeez is definitely from Wakanda.”

His Georgia teammates still call him that.

“For sure,” Thomas said. “That’s never going away.”

The black superhero wears a suit made out of a rare out-of-this-world element known as Vibranium.

It is the strongest material on Earth. There was an upgrade made to the main character’s costume. It absorbs bullets and the kinetic energy behind them. It all builds up until it is released upon the bad guys.

The effect on the opposition changed the tide of every battle.

That is what it was like for Ojulari watching all those picks go by. He was just absorbing them. Internally. Baltimore. Miami. Pittsburgh.

It was like that Vibranium suit worn by “The Black Panther” in the brilliantly crafted Marvel Comics universe.

“Definitely,” Ojulari said. “Let’s do it. I was absorbing it all in, you know? Can’t wait to let it loose in New York. Just ready to do it. Ready to go. Ready to ball. Ready to do it with the teammates. Just ready to work. Can’t wait. Can’t wait to show everybody what’s up.”

The fleeting image from the first-round draft party night came during cleanup. The 2021 NFL Draft cake was never opened. It was never cut. It was never eaten.

Ojulari never got to eat that first night.

His family line hails from Nigeria. His mother, Bolalne, is the daughter of a prince. The story was deftly told by DawgNation after Azeez signed with UGA in 2018. His father, Monsuru, is one of those fathers in this life that can just be counted on to find just the right thing to say. Every time.

“This is the perfect moment for him,” his father said on Friday night. “He just needs to go to work now and show people that he’s a ‘Dawg and he has been a ‘Dawg.”

Azeez Ojulari will now have his cake in the NFL. That’s what his father spoke into the existence on the second down of his son’s NFL Draft Night.

“He’s going to show people what a ‘Dawg can do in the Big Apple of New York. That big ‘Dawg is going to take a big bite out of that Big Apple in New York. He’s going to eat. He’s going to eat all of that apple for sure.”