Big Bear Alexander: ‘I have red, black and white running through my veins’

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry chronicles the latest visit to UGA from 5-star DT commitment Big Bear Alexander. ===================================================================

The interview game has changed rapidly over the last five years at DawgNation. Steno pads were antiques when we started this website. Digital recorders were quickly swapped for smartphone apps. Yet it is one thing to have the words. It is another experience to have the video. The full conversations and all the context those chats can offer. While putting a mic on Big Bear Alexander’s shirt collar this week, he was asked to deliver a lyric that currently lives rent-free in his head. That’s a casual way to get a microphone check for the audio level. The highest-ranking commitment in Georgia’s No. 1 class (247Sports Team Composite rankings) supplied an interesting choice. “Gots to be a G ‘till the day that I die,” he said. “The Big Bear” found those words as fast as he fires off the ball. Was that because of the Georgia “Power G” or something else?

The conversation took him to a recent picture he posted on Instagram. The Texas resident was in the Georgia locker room. Clad in a No. 99 jersey. The plans for him to inherit that number from Jordan Davis were set in motion a long time ago. What was he thinking there? “That I’m blessed,” he said. “That I’m really at the University of Georgia and Jordan Davis’ number. He’s passing it along on to me. I’m just feeling so excited in my life. Just thanking God.” Despite how many sentiments we could document in this space, there is going to be apprehension about Alexander. Every school wants to try and pry the nation’s No. 26 overall prospect (247Sports Composite) from Athens. Especially the ones that want to win championships with a difference-maker like Alexander in the middle of their defense. Texas A&M really wants him. They just hired away Nick Williams off the Georgia staff.

Instagram , Dawgnation Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Should key commitments be visiting other schools this summer? Committed and visiting? Hmm. What’s up with that? The opinion here is it is in every recruit’s right now to do so. Perhaps more than ever. Maybe some of the same staples do not apply. How can a prospect be “committed” while he is still visiting other schools? The retort: How “committed” can any kid be if he’s never seen how the other school compare? The old-school value of “committed” should still be appreciated. But the thought here is those that go to see other schools shouldn’t be seen as a “soft” commitment in quite the same light as years past.

UGA News