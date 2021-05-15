BREAKING: Former Alabama safety Brandon Turnage commits to UGA

Brandon Turnage-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting-Georgia football
Former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage has committed to UGA.
Instagram
@jeffsentell
Posted

Bradon Turnage, a redshirt sophomore defensive back at Alabama, placed his name in the transfer portal on May 6. The former 4-star cornerback in the 2019 signing class played in three games last fall for the Tide.

He’s going to be suiting up for a new SEC team this fall.

UGA News

NextGeorgia football podcast: UGA transfer Tykee Smith already for the...