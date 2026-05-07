This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Aden Starling. He ranks as the nation’s No. 101 WR and the No. 814 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 95 WR and No. 644 overall.

Aden Starling made a commitment to the Georgia football program back on

He addressed that commitment on Thursday morning in a social media message.

“First off, I would like to thank the University of Georgia coaching staff for believing in me and giving me a chance,” he said in a statement. “I also want to thank the great fans for all the love and support I received. I deeply appreciate all of it.”

“But after further consideration and deep thought about my future, I will be de-committing from the University of Georgia. Please respect my decision.”

He’s been involved with several SEC teams on the trail of late. According to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.com, Arkansas and LSU are now seen as major contenders. Starling has also brought up Kentucky and Ole Miss in the past.

The news comes after seeing that the 3-star receiver did not visit UGA for spring practice, and that receivers coach James Coley did not visit him on the road over the last two weeks. Coley has been quite active on the trail, but has yet to get out to Texas to see Starling.

It is standard practice for assistant coaches to get out to see the commits in their rooms once assistants are permitted to get back on the road in April to evaluate prospects.

The decision now drops UGA down to seven commitments for its 2027 class. Starling had been the only receiver committed to UGA so far this cycle.

Georgia’s top targets for the 2027 cycle at receiver seem to be the following names:

4-star Iveon Lewis (Richmond, Va.)

4-star Amare Patterson (Bluffton, SC)

3-star Tauren Rawlins (Sandy Springs, Ga.)

4-star Amare Patterson (Bluffton, SC)

3-star Namjay Thompson (Shelby, NC)

Lewis is set to make his commitment on May 9. He will choose between Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

Patterson has also set a commitment date for June 20. Florida, Georgia, LSU and Georgia Tech seem to be the prime contenders there at this time.

Rawlins has not yet set a commitment date. The longtime UGA target at Mount Vernon School is coached by former UGA great Terrence Edwards. The fast-rising WR target recently picked up an offer from Ohio State, among others.

Thompson has said that Alabama and Georgia are his top two schools at this time. He’s set to take his official visit to UGA for the annual May 15 scavenger hunt event next weekend.

Starling is now the second prospect from Texas to decommit from UGA over the last two weeks. 4-star CB Jerry Outhouse Jr. also decommitted from the Bulldogs back on April 29. Georgia did pick up a recent major commitment from 5-star TE Jaxon Dollar back on April 30.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below