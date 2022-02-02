BREAKING: All-American DT Christen Miller has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the newest member of the Georgia football #Bo22Moves class in All-American DT Christen Miller. The 4-star DT from Cedar Grove High in Metro Atlanta has made his college decision. ============================================================= Christen Miller visited Georgia in the fall. He saw the Bulldogs beat Clemson in Charlotte.

He visited Ohio State a couple of times during his process. He went on an official visit spree totaling up more than 6,000 miles in January visiting Oregon, Florida A&M and Miami. Not a single one of those trips was the most important of his college recruiting process. His most important trip did not involve a single visit to a college he was thinking about attending.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior figured it all out in Texas. That was when he took his injured knee out to the All-American Bowl to serve as a player/coach that week in San Antonio. There were also a lot of Georgia Bulldog signees with him that week. The time they spent together meant a great deal to this decision. The nation’s No. 14 DT and No. 102 overall recruit for the 2022 cycle committed to Georgia moments ago. He becomes the 28th member of a Georgia class that ranks No. 3 nationally on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

He adds to a defensive-heavy class. With this addition, the Bulldogs now have 10 defensive players ranked among their 15-highest-ranked recruits. Miller is now the 10th All-American that will play on the defensive side for Kirby Smart in Athens. The two-time state champion at Cedar Grove also becomes the fourth All-American defensive lineman or edge player for this 2022 class, too. He started and starred on both sides of the ball for the Class 3A state champions in Georgia. Check out his senior highlight film below. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Christen Miller: When the All-American DT knew he wanted to be a ‘Dawg He had silent committed to each of his two dream schools coming up, but his future became crystal clear in a locker room in San Antonio in the middle of that trip.