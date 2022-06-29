BREAKING: Key Georgia LB target Raylen Wilson decommits from Michigan

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Raylen Wilson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 LB and the No. 73 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= When it came time for Raylen Wilson to make his commitment last December, he was down to two schools.

Georgia. Michigan. The Wolverines won this decision in December, though. That didn’t stop Georgia ILBs coach Glenn Schumann from recruiting the All-American like his room was devoid of future Sunday talent at that position.

The Lincoln High (Tallahassee, Fla.) product subsequently made at least a couple of visits to UGA, including his first official visit in June. Wilson, the son of former NFL receiver Robert Wilson, also took officials to Florida and back to Michigan. Now’s the part where things are really going to get interesting. The hyper-athletic Wilson made the move on Tuesday night to de-commit from Michigan. That now further opens the door for the Bulldogs in the chase for a LB that clocked a 10.91 in the 100 meters earlier this year.