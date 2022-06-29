BREAKING: Key Georgia LB target Raylen Wilson decommits from Michigan
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Raylen Wilson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 LB and the No. 73 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
=========================================================
When it came time for Raylen Wilson to make his commitment last December, he was down to two schools.
Georgia. Michigan.
The Wolverines won this decision in December, though.
That didn’t stop Georgia ILBs coach Glenn Schumann from recruiting the All-American like his room was devoid of future Sunday talent at that position.
The Lincoln High (Tallahassee, Fla.) product subsequently made at least a couple of visits to UGA, including his first official visit in June. Wilson, the son of former NFL receiver Robert Wilson, also took officials to Florida and back to Michigan.
Now’s the part where things are really going to get interesting.
The hyper-athletic Wilson made the move on Tuesday night to de-commit from Michigan. That now further opens the door for the Bulldogs in the chase for a LB that clocked a 10.91 in the 100 meters earlier this year.
Grayson “Pup” Howard, another elite LB for this class that Georgia was going after, made his commitment to South Carolina earlier this week. Howard also took an official visit to check out Georgia this month. Allen, Bowles and Wilson have also done the same this month.
If the Bulldogs could sign Allen, Bowles and Wilson for this class, that trio would rival that all-around ability, athleticism and physicality that Georgia signed in the 2018 and 2019 classes in building a linebacker unit that saw Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker all picked among the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
RELATED: What’s the recipe for success for Raylen Wilson? There’s a reason he stays in the kitchen
Wilson labels himself as the CEO of The Headache Gang. He will certainly inspire those on the field. He rattled enough heads for 139 stops and 16 tackles for losses in 2021.
He is still just 16 years old.
“I am an aggressive relentless player,” he said. “My tape shows everything a great linebacker should have.”
What is he looking for with his final decision?
“I want to make sure the college I go to feels like a second home and the love should feel genuine,” he told DawgNation earlier this month.
