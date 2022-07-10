BREAKING: Sensational 4-star LB Raylen Wilson has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star LB Raylen Wilson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 LB and the No. 72 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Raylen Wilson, the son of former NFL receiver Robert Wilson, is a special athlete.

He will return kicks, play offense and definitely lock down the middle of the field at linebacker for his Lincoln High school football program in Tallahassee. Wilson, who just turned 17, also runs track. He clocked a personal best of 10.91 seconds in the 100 meters this spring. That’s pretty stellar for a young man who is already well over 220 pounds. It is going to be something to see what Glenn Schumann and Kirby Smart can do with another remarkable athlete like that in the teeth of the Georgia defense.

The former Michigan commitment has made a new college decision. He’s going to be a ‘Dawg. The nation’s No. 4 LB prospect and No. 71 overall prospect shared that word via his social media today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3) Wilson is a special athlete because of the influence his late father had on all of his children. They are all remarkable athletes.

“It is really because of all the work my dad put me and my siblings through on the track and football field while we were still kids,” Wilson said this summer. “He instilled in me that if I was going to be [at his size] I was going to have to run like a little man and that’s what I do.” Hit like a Jackhammer. Run like a slot receiver. That’s what Wilson does. That’s what his Dad always told him to do. “My dad passed in 2020 and he has been my why my whole life and will forever be my why,” Wilson told DawgNation this summer.” The Wilson commitment story would be incomplete without sharing how his father shaped Raylen’s football career. “Ima give you the recipe to be great at football,” Wilson said while retelling his father’s words. “You gotta take it to the kitchen.”

And that recipe was? “I had to be willing to work hard every day and listen to everything he told me,” he said. “And that’s what I’ve done since then.” Instagram , Dawgnation Raylen Wilson: What this commit will mean for the ‘Dawgs Aggressive. Relentless. That’s the mindset of this prospect. Check out his junior tape. That film is a showcase of his vast ability.