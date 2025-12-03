clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Cornerback Caden Harris bringing game-changing speed, skills to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows what he’s looking for in a defensive back, and Caden Harris knows what playing for Smart at Georgia will mean for him.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football recruiting class 2026 commitments, signees, targets, live …
The early signing period for the 2026 cycle begins on Wednesday, Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 5. Below, you can find information on the Georgia football recruiting 2026 …
Connor Riley
BREAKING: 4-star Peach State OL Tyreek Jemison commits to Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star senior Tyreek Jemison at Paulding County. He ranks as the nation’s No. 17 IOL and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
PJ Dean bringing ‘gifted’ talents to Georgia defensive line room
ATHENS — PJ Dean has yet to take his first snap between the hedges, but already, the promising defensive line prospect knows the “Georgia Way.”
Mike Griffith
5-star Ekene Ogboko powers up Georgia offensive line identity
ATHENS — When Kirby Smart talks about Georgia football “identity,” he’s talking about players like offensive line signee Ekene Ogboko.
Mike Griffith
