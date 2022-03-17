Dylan Raiola: 5-star 2024 gunslinger QB will be visiting UGA today
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry previews the latest visit from 5-star Arizona QB Dylan Raiola. Raiola is the nation’s No. 3 QB prospect (247Sports Composite) in the 2024 class.
This will make five for Dylan Raiola and his family today. That’s one trip to Athens for every star in his current ranking.
The 5-star out of Arizona ranks as the nation’s No. 3 QB in the 2024 cycle. The Bulldogs were the first school to offer and they have been a standout school so far in his recruitment.
His father Dominic Raiola played 14 seasons in the NFL. That was after being named as the best center in college football back at Nebraska in 1999.
Raiola then was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft. That’s where he linked up with one of his closest friends in former Georgia great (and now Super Bowl champion QB) Matthew Stafford. Raiola hosted Stafford and his wife on their first Christmas in Detroit and was a part of his bachelor party.
Stafford has told young Raiola all about the best of times he had in Athens, but he wants him to go where he is comfortable. The trip today is another step in seeing just how cozy the fit continues to be in Athens for Raiola and his family.
For a detailed look at all things Dylan Raiola, check out this DawgNation profile. The effort goes very deep on his story. The stuff that Raiola’s powerful arm would find 75 yards downfield. That’s how far he has thrown a football in a game.
He joins a shortlist of 5-star QBs over the years that Georgia has prioritized as a recruit. Raiola, who also is a super baseball prospect at catcher, has as much raw talent as any of them. He’s only been playing quarterback since the summer right before high school.
That’s two seasons of playing quarterback so far.
“I actually played d-end,” Raiola said. “I went from going to hit the quarterback to being the thing that d-ends want to hit. My body just kind of hit a growth spurt. It was all in the plan. God’s plan.”
How does he feel about UGA heading into today’s visit? That’s worth sharing here.
Dylan Raiola: What he likes best about UGA right now
The Bulldogs will always be the first school to offer Raiola.
“Georgia was the first camp I went to,” Dylan Raiola said. “The love was definitely there. I felt the love right when I stepped into the indoor.”
He calls Stafford his “uncle Matthew.”
“He just wants me to be a kid and enjoy the process,” Dylan Raiola said. “He’s been very supportive. He’s been awesome. He’s been a great help.”
Dominic Raiola has been very impressed by Georgia’s consistent approach.
“They were to first to really recruit him, then they win the national title,” his father said. “They haven’t stopped recruiting him from the day they brought him in that first time. They haven’t stopped recruiting him and I’m in amazement. Georgia is the best team in the country and they recruit him like they are in last place.”
“That’s a big deal. It is hard to fake that. It is hard to spend time on a kid like that and fake all of that. There is a standard that they have set. It is really cool to see how they do things.”
He was in Athens for the Kentucky game last fall. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and offensive quality control analyst Buster Faulkner have definitely built a bond.
“Georgia is definitely up there for me,” Dylan Raiola said. “Georgia is a special place. They were one of the first schools to really truly believe in me. Just the way they go out recruiting, they are always contacting my coaches for me to call them. They just do everything the right way.”
“I think it was special when you know they won the national championship and two weeks later they are back out recruiting on the road,” Dylan Raiola said. “They hadn’t really been able to go home and see their families and it just means a lot. It really just means a lot for me them coming to see me how they did.”
When they go over film, he loves why Georgia always has a reason why they run each play.
“I always have the mindset that I am going to learn something new every time I get on the call,” Dylan Raiola said. “Especially with coach Monken and his staff.”
Raiola has already connected well with Monken, Faulkner, offensive analyst Montgomery Van Gorder and tight ends coach Todd Hartley.
“It is really all the offensive positions,” he said. “They’ve really all been great throughout this process and I look forward to keeping on building a relationship with them.”
RELATED: Dylan Raiola is the 5-star QB who plays with Jesus Christ on his goalpost
When he was at the Kentucky game, he made sure to soak it all in. He did study Georgia’s generational defense a bit, but it was really a day for him to try on Georgia football on a big Saturday.
“I remember the first thing when I was there was I felt that man this is a great college town,” Dylan Raiola said. “I’m a big family guy. I know my Mom, my Dad, my brother and my sister man they would all love this. Then once I got into the stadium, it just kind of felt really good. It kind of felt right as you could say.”
“Really during the game I was looking at some football stuff but I was really watching the culture. Their culture was on full display. I love the way that coach [Kirby] Smart coaches. He coaches with passion. He coaches with energy. You can just see his coaching through his players. Just to see how they play. It is a direct correlation of what the head coach is doing and feeding to that program.”
The “family feel” about Georgia is what stands out the most to him right now.
“It has just been a great time getting to know these coaches and it is starting to feel more like a family,” Dylan Raiola said. “I’m really just enjoying being a kid. They are not all over me but at the same time, they are. Which is fair. That’s recruiting. But at the same time, they let me enjoy being a kid. I think the thing that means the most to me is every time they get on the phone with me they are always asking about my family. How my family is doing? That means a little extra to me. Just because my family is a big part of who I am and my family has been there my whole life.”
Georgia gets another shot at trying to make one of the nation’s elite passer in any class feel comfortable today.
There are other schools in this as well. Alabama, Clemson, Nebraska, Ohio State and Oregon are just a few of the schools that are also on his radar at this time.
