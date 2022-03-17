Dylan Raiola: 5-star 2024 gunslinger QB will be visiting UGA today

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry previews the latest visit from 5-star Arizona QB Dylan Raiola. Raiola is the nation’s No. 3 QB prospect (247Sports Composite) in the 2024 class. ============================================================= This will make five for Dylan Raiola and his family today. That’s one trip to Athens for every star in his current ranking.

The 5-star out of Arizona ranks as the nation’s No. 3 QB in the 2024 cycle. The Bulldogs were the first school to offer and they have been a standout school so far in his recruitment. His father Dominic Raiola played 14 seasons in the NFL. That was after being named as the best center in college football back at Nebraska in 1999. Raiola then was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft. That’s where he linked up with one of his closest friends in former Georgia great (and now Super Bowl champion QB) Matthew Stafford. Raiola hosted Stafford and his wife on their first Christmas in Detroit and was a part of his bachelor party.

Stafford has told young Raiola all about the best of times he had in Athens, but he wants him to go where he is comfortable. The trip today is another step in seeing just how cozy the fit continues to be in Athens for Raiola and his family. For a detailed look at all things Dylan Raiola, check out this DawgNation profile. The effort goes very deep on his story. The stuff that Raiola’s powerful arm would find 75 yards downfield. That’s how far he has thrown a football in a game. He joins a shortlist of 5-star QBs over the years that Georgia has prioritized as a recruit. Raiola, who also is a super baseball prospect at catcher, has as much raw talent as any of them. He’s only been playing quarterback since the summer right before high school.

That’s two seasons of playing quarterback so far. “I actually played d-end,” Raiola said. “I went from going to hit the quarterback to being the thing that d-ends want to hit. My body just kind of hit a growth spurt. It was all in the plan. God’s plan.” How does he feel about UGA heading into today’s visit? That’s worth sharing here. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Courtesy photo , Dawgnation Dylan Raiola: What he likes best about UGA right now The Bulldogs will always be the first school to offer Raiola.