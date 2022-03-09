Georgia sends an impressive early offer to Peach State eighth-grader Tyler Atkinson
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with rising Grayson freshman Tyler Atkinson. He’s in the Class of 2026 and he just picked up his third scholarship offer from UGA.
=============================================================
Tyler Atkinson just got offered by his “dream school” Georgia Bulldogs. The key thing here is not to trumpet the fact that Georgia just offered a middle school player.
Or that Georgia Tech beat the ‘Dawgs in something by offering Atkinson earlier this month.
There is the reality here the Bulldogs will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of the 2021 national championship season when Atkinson suits up for his first college game.
Wow. Even though that does hit home, there’s something else to note here.
It is not the Bulldogs offered a player DawgNation believes is only the third occurrence of a UGA offer to a prospect when he is still in the eighth grade. Not the summer before ninth grade.
Michael Robertson, the nephew of former 5-star Georgia WR Demetris Robertson was one back in January of 2016. Anqoun Fegans, a Alabama DB in the 2025 class, also netted an offer from UGA last January. His older brother just signed with the Crimson Tide in the 2022 cycle.
The reality here is simple: Why wouldn’t the Bulldogs offer a player like Atkinson already? The 14-year-old, born on New Year’s Day in 2008, fits the profile of a rising junior with SEC offers now.