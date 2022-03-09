Georgia sends an impressive early offer to Peach State eighth-grader Tyler Atkinson

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with rising Grayson freshman Tyler Atkinson. He’s in the Class of 2026 and he just picked up his third scholarship offer from UGA. ============================================================= Tyler Atkinson just got offered by his “dream school” Georgia Bulldogs. The key thing here is not to trumpet the fact that Georgia just offered a middle school player.

Or that Georgia Tech beat the ‘Dawgs in something by offering Atkinson earlier this month. There is the reality here the Bulldogs will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of the 2021 national championship season when Atkinson suits up for his first college game. Wow. Even though that does hit home, there’s something else to note here.