Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 49, Oregon 3

Dawgnation Logo
Samford
Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
(3) Georgia
  • Western Kentucky
    49
    Final
    Hawai'i
    17
    Florida State
    24
    Final
    LSU
    23
  • (4) Clemson
    0
    2nd QTR
    12:56
    Georgia Tech
    0
    Louisville
    Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    UCF
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    (22) Wake Forest
    Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
  • Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @4:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/10 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    (16) Miami (FL)
    Ohio
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Penn State
    North Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Georgia State
  • (1) Alabama
    Sat, 9/10 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Texas
    Duke
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
    Western Illinois
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Minnesota
    South Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    (19) Arkansas
  • UTSA
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Charleston Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on RSN @4:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina State
    South Alabama
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Central Michigan
  • Southern Utah
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Network @5:30 ET
    (7) Utah
    Lafayette
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    Western Michigan
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State
    Marshall
    Sat, 9/10 on NBC @6:30 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
  • Appalachian State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    (6) Texas A&M
    Memphis
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Navy
    Maryland
    Sat, 9/10 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    Charlotte
    Colorado
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Air Force
  • Tennessee
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @7:30 ET
    (17) Pittsburgh
    Kennesaw State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    (23) Cincinnati
    Furman
    Sat, 9/10 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (4) Clemson
    Washington State
    Sat, 9/10 on FOX @7:30 ET
    (18) Wisconsin
  • Wagner
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Akron
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    (15) Michigan State
    Eastern Kentucky
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @8:00 ET
    Bowling Green
    Iowa State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Iowa
  • Portland State
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    Washington
    UNLV
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    California
    Indiana State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Purdue
    (24) Houston
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Texas Tech
  • Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Colorado State
    Virginia
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    Illinois
    Northern Colorado
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Wyoming
    Alabama State
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    UCLA
  • Incarnate Word
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @9:30 ET
    Nevada
    Robert Morris
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Miami (OH)
    Holy Cross
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Buffalo
    Southeastern Louisiana
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
  • Gardner-Webb
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    UAB
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
    Kansas
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    West Virginia
  • Weber State
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @11:00 ET
    Utah State
    Central Arkansas
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (21) Ole Miss
    Northern Illinois
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulsa
    Western Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia Tech
  • Eastern Michigan
    Sat, 9/10 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Louisiana
    Stephen F. Austin
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
    Alabama A&M
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Troy
    (20) Kentucky
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Florida
  • Alcorn State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
    Howard
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    South Florida
    Kent State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (9) Oklahoma
    Lamar
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    SMU
  • Florida International
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    Syracuse
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    UConn
    UMass
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Toledo
    Texas Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:30 ET
    North Texas
  • Arizona State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    (12) Oklahoma State
    Southern University
    Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    LSU
    McNeese State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:30 ET
    Rice
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @11:30 ET
    Nebraska
  • (14) USC
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Stanford
    San Jose State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Auburn
    Idaho
    Sun, 9/11 on BTN @12:00 AM ET
    Indiana
    Nicholls State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN3 @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
  • Tarleton State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    TCU
    Boston College
    Sun, 9/11 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Virginia Tech
    Idaho State
    Sun, 9/11 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    San Diego State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 9/11 on BTN @12:00 AM ET
    (8) Michigan
  • Eastern Washington
    Sun, 9/11 on Pac-12 Network @12:30 AM ET
    (11) Oregon
    New Mexico State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN+ @1:00 AM ET
    UTEP
    (10) Baylor
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN @2:15 AM ET
    (25) BYU
    Oregon State
    Sun, 9/11 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
  • Mississippi State
    Sun, 9/11 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona
    Idaho
    17
    Final
    Washington State
    24
    Kent State
    20
    Final
    Washington
    45
    Boise State
    17
    Final
    Oregon State
    34
  • Western Kentucky
    49
    Final
    Hawai'i
    17
    Florida State
    24
    Final
    LSU
    23
  • (4) Clemson
    0
    2nd QTR
    12:56
    Georgia Tech
    0
    Louisville
    Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    UCF
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    (22) Wake Forest
    Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Vanderbilt

Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 49, Oregon 3

@jeffsentell
Posted

DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the big 49-3 win against Oregon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

=========================================================

Georgia started two true freshmen on Saturday in Atlanta against Oregon. That total was one more than what they did in last year’s season opener against Clemson.

It says something there. The Bulldogs are confident enough in true freshmen players to start them in neutral site games against Top 15 opponents.

Brock Bowers started against Clemson in 2021. That set a certain standard. The fact that Georgia started former 5-star DL Mykel Williams against No. 11 Oregon shows what that young man was also able to earn the trust of the UGA staff during fall camp.

Williams started for Georgia. Aussie punter Brett Thorson, who is already over 21 years of age, also started at punter for the ‘Dawgs.

How rare was that Williams start? We’re going to focus some Intel on that matter a little further down the page.

The ‘Dawgs also played 13 of their true freshmen against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That’s a stark rise from the mere six that got reps in the 2021 opener in Charlotte.

Kirby Smart’s program did not start any redshirt freshmen against Oregon. They started four redshirts versus Clemson in 2021. When the game ended, we saw that a whopping 17 players from the 2021 class saw time in the runaway 49-3 route of the Ducks.

Leave a Comment