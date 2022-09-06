Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 49, Oregon 3
DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the big 49-3 win against Oregon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Georgia started two true freshmen on Saturday in Atlanta against Oregon. That total was one more than what they did in last year’s season opener against Clemson.
It says something there. The Bulldogs are confident enough in true freshmen players to start them in neutral site games against Top 15 opponents.
Brock Bowers started against Clemson in 2021. That set a certain standard. The fact that Georgia started former 5-star DL Mykel Williams against No. 11 Oregon shows what that young man was also able to earn the trust of the UGA staff during fall camp.
Williams started for Georgia. Aussie punter Brett Thorson, who is already over 21 years of age, also started at punter for the ‘Dawgs.
How rare was that Williams start? We’re going to focus some Intel on that matter a little further down the page.
The ‘Dawgs also played 13 of their true freshmen against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That’s a stark rise from the mere six that got reps in the 2021 opener in Charlotte.
Kirby Smart’s program did not start any redshirt freshmen against Oregon. They started four redshirts versus Clemson in 2021. When the game ended, we saw that a whopping 17 players from the 2021 class saw time in the runaway 49-3 route of the Ducks.