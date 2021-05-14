Malaki Starks: 5-star UGA commit wins GHSA state title in the long jump
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest feat made by 5-star Georgia commitment Malaki Starks.
=============================================================================
It was still enough. It was still better than any other long jumper in the state of Georgia has done this spring outside of Starks.
That feat was to be expected. The novelty from that moment was that his very good friend and Jefferson High teammate Jordan Perry finished in second place at the state meet. Perry is an all-around athlete that performed at a very high level last fall on both sides of the ball for GHSA Class 4A runner-up in 2020.
Perry recorded an effort of 22 feet, 11 inches at the GHSA state meet, too.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has excelled as a RB and at LB for his Dragons on the high school level. He has reported offers from Georgia State and Middle Tennessee at this time.
Starks ranks as the nation’s No. 3 ATH and No. 31 overall recruit for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite rankings scale. The athletic feats he’s put up this spring with a long jump of nearly 25 feet and a 10.55 time in the 100 meters would indicate that he’s an even more special athlete than that.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent recruiting reads on DawgNation.com)
- Jalon Walker named Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year after his junior season
- Brock Vandagriff named Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year for 2020
- Jalon Walker: All-American LB commit reflects on his “Chip” win
- Georgia loses yet another recruiter to Texas A&M
- All-American LB commit Jalon Walker set to play for North Carolina state title
- Azeez Ojulari: His two NFL Draft days covered the longest 26 hours of his life
- De’Nylon Morrissette: 4-star in-state WR prospect chooses UGA
- The Big Bear Alexander: 5-star DT is “rock-solid” with his UGA commitment
- Aaron Bryant: 2022 DT target already slobbers like a Bulldog
- Marcus Washington Jr.: Legacy defender with 4.4 laser speed picks up big UGA offer
- Recruiting ranking updates led to a new highest-rated UGA commit for 2022
- Georgia football freshman report: Red 28, Black 23
- Raymond Cottrell: Georgia is the team to beat for top 70 overall 2023 prospect at WR
- Budding Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker friendship will be one to watch
- Elite California OL Earnest Greene III has unique family ties to Georgia
- Addison Nichols: Elite OL truly has an All-American resume
- All-American OL Tyler Booker explains why UGA made his final five
- Nation’s No. 1 RB Branson Robinson shares deep connections to UGA
- Malaki Starks: The vital DawgNation read on a 5-star anchor commit
- Bear Alexander: When you know this 5-star’s real story, you will be proud
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with Georgia football names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff. You can find it here.
UGA News
- Malaki Starks: 5-star UGA commit wins GHSA state title in the long jump
- Jalon Walker: Georgia LB commit named Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year
- Brock Vandagriff: Georgia freshman QB wins Gatorade Player of the Year honor
- Malaki Starks: 5-star Georgia commit turning heads nationally this spring
- Jalon Walker: All-American Bulldog commit reflects on ‘Chip’ win