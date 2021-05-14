Malaki Starks: 5-star UGA commit wins GHSA state title in the long jump

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest feat made by 5-star Georgia commitment Malaki Starks .

It was still enough. It was still better than any other long jumper in the state of Georgia has done this spring outside of Starks.

That feat was to be expected. The novelty from that moment was that his very good friend and Jefferson High teammate Jordan Perry finished in second place at the state meet. Perry is an all-around athlete that performed at a very high level last fall on both sides of the ball for GHSA Class 4A runner-up in 2020.

Perry recorded an effort of 22 feet, 11 inches at the GHSA state meet, too.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has excelled as a RB and at LB for his Dragons on the high school level. He has reported offers from Georgia State and Middle Tennessee at this time.

Starks ranks as the nation’s No. 3 ATH and No. 31 overall recruit for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite rankings scale. The athletic feats he’s put up this spring with a long jump of nearly 25 feet and a 10.55 time in the 100 meters would indicate that he’s an even more special athlete than that.

