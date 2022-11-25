Anthony Evans: Georgia football flips 4-star wide receiver from Oklahoma

Evans originally considered Georgia when he first committed back in August. He joins Raymond Cottrell, Tyler Williams and Yazeed Haynes in the Georgia recruiting class as wide receivers. All four players are rated as 4-star recruits, with Williams being the highest of the bunch as the No. 131 overall player.

Georgia football added more speed to its wide receiver room in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs were able to flip 4-star wide receiver Anthony Evans from Oklahoma on Friday afternoon.

Georgia has only one senior wide receiver in Kearis Jackson, though he has another year of eligibility remaining if he wants to use it. The Bulldogs have been snake bitten by injury at this position in recent years, with Georgia often only bringing only eight wide receivers with them on SEC road games. Mitchell has played just five snaps since the end of the Oregon game.

The Bulldogs do not have a quarterback commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle, though 4-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi committed for the 2024 cycle. Georgia also has a commitment from two wide receivers in the 2024 cycle in Ny Carr and Sacovie White.

National Signing Day is less than a month away, with commitments like Evans having the ability to sign with a school starting on Dec. 21. As it stands, Georgia now has 21 commitments and the No. 2 overall class for the 2023 signing period.

*More details will be added to this story as it develops.

