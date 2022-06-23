What comes next for the Georgia football quarterback position after Arch Manning commits to Texas

Manning did so by sending his first-ever tweet. He had taken an official visit to Texas this past weekend, while he took his official visit to Georgia earlier in the month.

A major recruiting domino fell on Thursday when Arch Manning announced his decision. It was not to the University of Georgia, as the No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting cycle announced his pledge to Texas.

As for the committed options, two players committed to SEC schools have had past relationships with the Georgia coaching staff. Malachi Singleton is a 4-star prospect from Acworth, Ga. who is committed to Arkansas. He was teammates with 2022 Georgia signee De’Nylon Morrissette.

The other is Marcel Reed, who is committed to Ole Miss. He hails from Nashville, Tenn., and is the No. 23 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Georgia has taken at least one quarterback in every recruiting cycle under Kirby Smart. As for the current program outlook, Stetson Bennett enters as the starter. He led Georgia to a National Championship last season and is entering his final year of college eligibility.

Battling for the back-up quarterback job are Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff. Beck signed in the 2020 class while Vandagriff was a 5-star prospect in the 2021 cycle. Beck appeared to be ahead of Vandagriff after spring practice, but Smart has been complimentary of all quarterbacks.

“We’ve got three guys and an incoming freshman that we think are talented,” Smart said on a recent appearance on the Paul Finebaum show. “The three guys battled in the spring and got reps and grew. I was just so proud of Brock [Vandagriff] and Carson [Beck] at how much better they got. I can’t wait to see the 29 practices they get leading up to the first game to continue to grow.”