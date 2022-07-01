Georgia football recruiting: ‘Dawgs enter July with a crucial set of decisions up ahead for the 2023 cycle

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep offers up a snapshot of all the current know commitment decisions coming this month for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023.

There are some recruitments where the Bulldogs are really in it and there are others where the top prospect just wants to glam up their decision by posting up the hat of the national champions at their table.

Look for that to rise over the next six to eight weeks. That’s because there are a lot of commitment decisions set to come down the track during that time frame, including the potential Harris news in a couple of hours.

That’s the first sign that the month of June could be very big for the Georgia Bulldogs on the 2023 recruiting trail. The Bulldogs currently hold the nation’s No. 6 recruiting class for this cycle on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. That is the same status as the On3 Consensus rating, too.

The names listed below will help shape the 2023 recruiting class in Athens regardless of whether they commit to the G or not.

Rojas, who was scheduled to take an official visit to UGA late last month, did not wind up in Athens on that trip. However, he did take an unofficial visit to UGA prior to his scheduled trip. However, the Bulldogs are also very much in the race for a couple of other higher-profile LB targets than even Rojas. He’s the nation’s No. 9 LB for this cycle.

What follows below is an unofficial list of scheduled and announcement timelines that are currently set at this time. This chronology also reflects the decision made in the last 24 hours by 4-star Virginia LB Tony Rojas to postpone his decision.

The skinny: Bridgeman moved his decision date up over the last 24 hours. He rates as the nation’s No. 20 LB and the No. 305 recruit. He placed Georgia in his top six a while back. That said, Georgia has been hot in pursuit of other higher-rated ‘Backers. Michigan also got the only official visit last month. He did check out Athens in May. Remember that hat on the table stuff? That top six he dropped in June isn’t enough to merit a lot of DawgNation attention around his announcement today.

The skinny: Will it be a great month of July for the ‘Dawgs? The decision here by Harris would certainly kick it off. As stated above, this guy is a lot better than his Composite rating. He’s got the length and size and ball skills that the Bulldogs look for in their secondary. He’s the nation’s No. 14 CB on the Composite, but the On3 rating has him at No. 4 for his position and No. 39 nationally. Harris looks to have been in Athens more than any other school, but also took officials to Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State last month.

There was a lot of interest around this date a while back regarding 4-star New Jersey DT Sydir Mitchell.

But recent developments with his recruiting after his official visit to UGA back in May have been well - the popular term is fluid - and that about covers it.

Texas and Texas A&M are both involved. That has certainly diminished the chances of projecting Mitchell into this class at this time.

July 3, 2022

=====================

4-star WR Rico Flores/Folsom/Folsom, Ca.

The skinny: The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver has had this date scheduled for a while now. (We can’t help but think of Johnny Cash a bit while typing out this bio. That’s the singer. Not some Dad joke about NIL.) He’s had Georgia in his top 3 for some time, but never took his official visit to Athens over the last two months. He granted officials to his other two finalists in Notre Dame and Ohio State. That’s pretty much all that needs to be said here for the nation’s No. 27 WR prospect. That “Power G” will certainly add a splash of color to the hats on the table here for the top 200 recruit.

July 4, 2022

=====================

4-star DE DaShawn Womack/St. Frances Academy/Baltimore, Md.

The skinny: Remember the stuff about Mitchell earlier? Well, he was in that same official visit weekend with him back in late May. The Bulldogs were a clear contender for him. He’s got links to the program in sophomore LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson and freshman WR De’Nylon Morrissette. Both of those guys played for St. Frances at one point in their prep careers. We’ve seen Womack move up his timeline here and it sounds like more recent impactful visits to both LSU and Oregon are going to make this a much tougher pull. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 DL and the No. 106 overall prospect.

July 5, 2022

=====================

4-star WR Malik Benson/Hutchenson CC/Lansing, Kan. (JUCO)

The skinny: Benson took a lot of official visits in June. He saw Oregon and Tennessee, but the teams to watch here have always been Alabama and Georgia. Georgia was his first big offer, but the lure of what the Crimson Tide has done here cannot be ignored. He’s a terrific talent as the nation’s No. 1 overall junior college prospect for this cycle. He’s that rare athlete that can clock a 10.5 in the 100 meters and also record a long jump of 25 feet while in high school. He was initially a track prospect but restarted his athletic career at the junior college level. The Bulldogs were his first big offer, they hosted him on a great OV and would love to have him. Yet the Crimson Tide looms largely here.

July 11, 2022

=====================

4-star OL Madden Sanker/South Paulding/Douglasville, Ga.

The skinny: There is quite a lot to like here about Sanker. He’s a two-time state heavyweight wrestling champion in the state of Georgia. He’s felt like a priority at UGA and has taken many many trips to Athens over the years. He was at the national championship celebration on January 15. Truth be told, there have been many times where we thought he was likely to be a ‘Dawg. That’s a lot less certain now as a trendy school like Louisville has crept into the picture. That ACC program is building an all-time class and they are certainly a big team to watch here for the nation’s No. 108 overall recruit.

4-star OT Kelton Smith/Carver-Columbus/Columbus, Ga.

The skinny: The Bulldogs have targeted another prospect from the high school program that Dell McGee used to coach years ago. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound utility lineman could be either a guard or a tackle in Athens. He’s also taken his trips recently and we’re hearing he plans (for now) to make his decision on this date as well. Smith has been to Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M for officials this month. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 IOL and the No. 269 overall prospect in 2023.

July 12, 2022

=====================

This isn’t a date that will be significant for DawgNation to track, but it might be a date to look back at in a few years. The Bulldogs went all-in on recruiting Arch Manning for this cycle and thus didn’t prioritize Brookwood QB Dylan Lonergan as much as others.

Lonergan’s top 5 release didn’t include the ‘Dawgs and he’s set to make his decision on this date. This highly-talented athlete is also a professional baseball prospect as well as being rated as the nation’s No. 9 QB and the No. 93 overall recruit. He will play both sports in college. Stanford and South Carolina seem like the teams to watch here. Alabama, Florida and Ohio State also rounded out his top five.

This is a talented young signal-caller who has gotten it done over and over again in GHSA Class 7A football. From a pure talent standpoint, the argument can be made he’s at least in the same class as Manning, if not an overall more gifted passer.

He was set to make his decision on July 5th, but has backed it up one week.

July 19, 2022

=====================

4-star DT Jamaal Jarrett/Grimsley, Greensboro, NC

The skinny: There’s really nothing skinny to this one. Jarrett is BIG for this cyle. Both literally and figuratively. The Bulldogs have prioritized him as many as any defender in this class. He’s set to make his decision here on his birthday and he has a final group of Auburn, Georgia and North Carolina. With the way things are trending with Mitchell, the Bulldogs cannot afford to let this massive 6-foot-5.5 and 350-pound size athlete find another room in college besides the one belonging to Travion Scott in Athens. He had a pretty much perfect official visit to Athens last month. North Carolina is that home feel and Auburn is another school that has caught his attention because of a long-standing relationship with a 2022 Auburn signee.

Jarrett ranks as the nation’s No. 26 DL and the No. 176 overall prospect, but that continues to track northward. It wasn’t that long ago that the recruiting services still thought he was an OT prospect. He currently ranks as the No. 1 overall top target for this cycle on the DawgNation “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting program.

July 23, 2022

=====================

5-star S Joenel Aguero/St. John’s Prep/Lynn, Mass.

The skinny: This feels like another recruiting battle the Bulldogs pretty much have to win. Georgia has made Aguero a priority for seemingly longer than DawgNation knew that Stetson Bennett IV could win big SEC games for them at QB during the 2020 season. Georgia has been among his top schools consistently, but there’s been a late push here from Florida and Miami. Miami saw its chances rise thanks to his relationships with former Georgia DBs coach Jahmile Addae. Ohio State’s reputation for developing DBs also speaks for itself. Aguero ranks as the nation’s No. 2 safety and the No. 35 overall prospect.

“Ain’t Done Yet: Other names out there looming

The timeline above is just tracking the names that have publicly shared their decision release plans. It is the new cool thing in the NIL era for recruits to make their decisions known prior to their senior seasons. It just helps them build their brands that much more effectively with a connected fan base paying much more attention to their senior seasons.

There are a host of names that have also made it known that they’d like to get their announcements squared away before their senior seasons. They just haven’t formally announced any firm plans. Those prospects to keep in mind based on that criteria will include:

5-star S Caleb Downs/Mill Creek/Hoschton, Ga.

4-star LB Troy Bowles/Jesuit/Tampa, Fla.

4-star RB Justice Haynes/Buford/Buford, Ga.

4-star LB Raylen Wilson/Lincoln HS/Tallahassee, Fla.

4-star OL Olaus Alinen/The Loomis School/Windsor, Conn.

