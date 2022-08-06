Georgia football recruiting: Fall camp is underway but there are still five big stories to monitor on the trail

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep breaks down the next big moments going forward with the 2023 recruiting cycle. With 18 public commits, the Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 3 class on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings. The On3Consenus rating also has the ‘Dawgs at No. 3 overall. ========================================================= Connor Lew, an in-state OL prospect from Kennesaw Mountain, is a very good player. He had the ‘Dawgs as one of the four hats on the table Friday evening as he made his decision.

Lew, a 3-star recruit, projects to center in college. He has a 4.4 grade-point average and has been named to the All-American Bowl. The ‘Dawgs got one of his official visits and made his final four. He chose Miami in a final group that also included Auburn and Clemson. With that, we must give a hat tip to the #LewtotheU hashtag game by Miami fans for this prospect. The issue there was Georgia took two players that fit what Lew can do in the 2022 cycle. Those two would Georgia legacy Drew Bobo and All-American center Griffin Scroggs.

Recruiting can often be about timing and available scholarships. Not just talent and fit. It will be hard for Georgia to sign a pair of elite linebackers in the 2024 cycle because of the remarkable recruiting it has done in 2023 at that position. The same degree of difficulty will be there for Alabama with running backs in 2024. Lew’s is headed to Coral Gables but that was not the only decision for ‘Dawg fans to keep their eyes peeled for this month. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Fast forward: Speed demons set to come off the board