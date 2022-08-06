Georgia football recruiting: Fall camp is underway but there are still five big stories to monitor on the trail
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep breaks down the next big moments going forward with the 2023 recruiting cycle. With 18 public commits, the Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 3 class on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings. The On3Consenus rating also has the ‘Dawgs at No. 3 overall.
Connor Lew, an in-state OL prospect from Kennesaw Mountain, is a very good player. He had the ‘Dawgs as one of the four hats on the table Friday evening as he made his decision.
Lew, a 3-star recruit, projects to center in college. He has a 4.4 grade-point average and has been named to the All-American Bowl. The ‘Dawgs got one of his official visits and made his final four.
He chose Miami in a final group that also included Auburn and Clemson. With that, we must give a hat tip to the #LewtotheU hashtag game by Miami fans for this prospect.
The issue there was Georgia took two players that fit what Lew can do in the 2022 cycle. Those two would Georgia legacy Drew Bobo and All-American center Griffin Scroggs.
Recruiting can often be about timing and available scholarships. Not just talent and fit. It will be hard for Georgia to sign a pair of elite linebackers in the 2024 cycle because of the remarkable recruiting it has done in 2023 at that position. The same degree of difficulty will be there for Alabama with running backs in 2024.
Lew’s is headed to Coral Gables but that was not the only decision for ‘Dawg fans to keep their eyes peeled for this month.
Fast forward: Speed demons set to come off the board
Gibson just picked up an offer from the ‘Dawgs on June 21 after a strong camp performance in front of the staff. He also visited Athens last weekend before the dead period came down for this month.
His defensive coordinator at Hewitt-Trussville High School raves about him.
“He has elite speed, great ball skills and is long,” Hewitt-Trussville defensive coordinator Sean Talsma said. “Coaches love his length. He plays with a confidence that he can recover when he gets in a bad position. He has put in the work in the weight room and has put on good weight and got stronger as well.”
Gibson will not be the only Bulldog target with legit sub-4.4-speed to come off the board this month.
There is also 4-star WR target Anthony Evans III out of Judson High in Texas. Evans took an official to UGA in June. He ranks as the nation’s No. 44 WR and the No. 337 overall recruit.
Receivers coach Bryan McClendon has always valued game-breaking speed. Evans is all about that.