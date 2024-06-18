clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
WATCH: Georgia football shares progress of summer workouts ahead of …
Georgia is still over two months away from the start of its 2024 season, with the Bulldogs taking on Clemson on Aug. 31.
Connor Riley
Greg McElroy on Georgia: ‘There are more questions on Georgia’s roster …
Georgia opens the 2024 season against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 31. And even though it is the first game of the season for both sides, ESPN’s Greg McElroy sees it as the …
Connor Riley
Georgia football should be well-positioned to take advantage of Alabama …
Based on the early lines from Circa Sports, Georgia’s two toughest games next season will be against Texas and Alabama.
Connor Riley
CBS Sports rates Georgia football front 7 as the best in college football
Perhaps the biggest reason Georgia won back-to-back national championships was because it had the best defensive front in the country.
Connor Riley
