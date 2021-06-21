Jalon Walker: All-American commit breaks down OV at ‘the best university in the world’

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest with All-American LB commit Jalon Walker after his official visit to UGA ============================================================= Jalon Walker didn’t want to leave the University of Georgia after his official visit this past weekend. He said that on social media and over and over when he recapped that visit with DawgNation.

The nation’s No. 4 LB prospect from North Carolina chose Georgia on March 28. Prior to this past weekend, he was one of only three current commitments (Tennessee RB Jordan James and Australian punter Brett Thorson) to the class who had yet to check out UGA since the NCAA decreed that on-campus visits were again permissible on June 1. Long time. Good time. Walker had both in Athens over the last few days.

“I think all of the social media doesn’t do it justice,” Walker said of UGA on his visit. “Everything in general. In-person, the weight room looks even more phenomenal. The whole facility even looks so much better just being there in person.” He arrived on Thursday. Walker came with Deuce Walker, his younger brother, to watch him camp at UGA. His official visit then started on Friday and he left on Sunday. “I really didn’t want to leave, but those guys were like ‘Hey, we’d love to keep you but just keep coming back as much as you can’ with that which is what I plan to do.”

His primary recruiter Glenn Schumann locked him in a ‘big ol’ bear hug’ when he arrived. “My favorite thing overall was just getting there on Thursday and just seeing everybody’s faces in person for the first time because I haven’t seen them at all,” Walker said. “Those guys were so excited to see me and I was so excited to see them and just be a part of the family.” What did Walker see? Plenty. He just didn’t need Zoom or Wi-Fi this time. “I got to meet coach [Will] Muschamp who I met a long time ago at South Carolina,” Walker said. “He’s just a great aspect of that school at UGA now. Coach [Kirby] Smart. Coach [Dan] Lanning. All the recruiting staff who was just involved in my recruitment just showed so much love to me and my family.” He remains locked down. Take this young man at his word on it. He will not visit other schools or entertain any drawn-out recruiting pitches from the Clemsons and the North Carolinas of the world. Walker does not need to see what else is out there but to see more of UGA. His next college trip will be a return trip to Athens with his father in late July.