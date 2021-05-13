Jalon Walker: Georgia LB commit named Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year
Jalon Walker is already firmly on the list of the most committed Georgia Bulldogs in the class of 2022.
Go ahead and add his name to another list of ‘Dawgs, too.
His team started out 2-2 on the year and he played with a significant hand injury. Salisbury’s team went exclusively on the road through the North Carolina state playoffs and won the championship after seven straight wins.
This Thursday brought some more good news for the young man with a 4.03-grade point average who aspires to be an orthodontist when his playing days wind down.
Walker recorded 97 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries. He notched 12 tackles and caught a touchdown pass in the state title game. A three-time All-Conference and All-County selection, Walker was also the Central Carolina Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
The press release announcing Walker as the choice for this season included a quote from an opposing coach. Oak Grove beat Salisbury 20-13 in the regular season but fell 34-23 in the playoffs to a team that Salisbury would later beat on a last-minute field goal.
“Jalon Walker is a super athlete who is always around the ball,” Oak Grove head coach Mark Holcomb said. “He has a great combination of speed, strength and football knowledge, and he’s versatile enough to play on the line or at linebacker or cover receivers. One of the most well-rounded athletes I’ve ever coached against.”
The Under Armour All-American was glad to know how well UGA had been faring with elite talent from his state, but he was not surprised.
“Nothing new for the ‘Dawgs,” he said.
Check out DawgNation’s most recent interview with Jalon Walker below.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
SENTELL'S INTEL
(check on the recent recruiting reads on DawgNation.com)
- Georgia freshman QB Brock Vandagriff wins Georgia Gatorade POTY honor
- Malaki Starks: 5-star UGA football commit is on a new level in track this spring
- Jalon Walker: All-American LB commit reflects on his “Chip” win
- Georgia loses yet another recruiter to Texas A&M
- All-American LB commit Jalon Walker set to play for North Carolina state title
- Azeez Ojulari: His two NFL Draft days covered the longest 26 hours of his life
- De’Nylon Morrissette: 4-star in-state WR prospect chooses UGA
- The Big Bear Alexander: 5-star DT is “rock-solid” with his UGA commitment
- Aaron Bryant: 2022 DT target already slobbers like a Bulldog
- Marcus Washington Jr.: Legacy defender with 4.4 laser speed picks up big UGA offer
- Recruiting ranking updates led to a new highest-rated UGA commit for 2022
- Georgia football freshman report: Red 28, Black 23
- Raymond Cottrell: Georgia is the team to beat for top 70 overall 2023 prospect at WR
- Budding Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker friendship will be one to watch
- Elite California OL Earnest Greene III has unique family ties to Georgia
- Addison Nichols: Elite OL truly has an All-American resume
- All-American OL Tyler Booker explains why UGA made his final five
- Nation’s No. 1 RB Branson Robinson shares deep connections to UGA
- Malaki Starks: The vital DawgNation read on a 5-star anchor commit
- Bear Alexander: When you know this 5-star’s real story, you will be proud
UGA News
- Jalon Walker: Georgia LB commit named Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year
- Brock Vandagriff: Georgia freshman QB wins Gatorade Player of the Year honor
- Malaki Starks: 5-star Georgia commit turning heads nationally this spring
- Jalon Walker: All-American Bulldog commit reflects on ‘Chip’ win
- Texas A&M hires another prized recruiting asset and staffer from UGA