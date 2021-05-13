Jalon Walker: Georgia LB commit named Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year

Go ahead and add his name to another list of ‘Dawgs, too.

Jalon Walker is already firmly on the list of the most committed Georgia Bulldogs in the class of 2022.

His team started out 2-2 on the year and he played with a significant hand injury. Salisbury’s team went exclusively on the road through the North Carolina state playoffs and won the championship after seven straight wins.

This Thursday brought some more good news for the young man with a 4.03-grade point average who aspires to be an orthodontist when his playing days wind down.

Walker recorded 97 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries. He notched 12 tackles and caught a touchdown pass in the state title game. A three-time All-Conference and All-County selection, Walker was also the Central Carolina Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The press release announcing Walker as the choice for this season included a quote from an opposing coach. Oak Grove beat Salisbury 20-13 in the regular season but fell 34-23 in the playoffs to a team that Salisbury would later beat on a last-minute field goal.

“Jalon Walker is a super athlete who is always around the ball,” Oak Grove head coach Mark Holcomb said. “He has a great combination of speed, strength and football knowledge, and he’s versatile enough to play on the line or at linebacker or cover receivers. One of the most well-rounded athletes I’ve ever coached against.”

The Under Armour All-American was glad to know how well UGA had been faring with elite talent from his state, but he was not surprised.