Jayden Wayne: 2023 5-star DL will return to UGA for important G-Day visit
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star Washington DL Jayden Wayne. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 DL and the No. 27 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He will be at G-Day on Saturday.
Jayden Wayne was at Georgia for the Charleston Southern game last fall. That was the last time the Bulldogs played at Sanford Stadium. It was a lower-tier opponent, but that didn’t matter.
That trip was important to see the Bulldogs play a home game in the fall of his junior year.
He lives some 2,707 miles away from Athens, but he’ll back be on Saturday for the next home game, too. Wayne, a 5-star recruit from Washington, just won’t be taking that approximate 41-hour road trip.
It will be another five-plus hour trip in the air to see the ‘Dawgs play.
Dan Lanning was his recruiter at UGA, but first-year OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe continues to represent the Georgia program adeptly on the recruiting trail.
“I think he’s a cool coach,” Wayne said this week. “He loves to develop his players. I’m looking forward to being around him more this weekend.”
There’s a lot on the line for the ‘Dawgs. Wayne said the trip will help shape whether or not the Bulldogs will earn one of his five official visits.
Jayden Wayne: The things to know here
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is being recruited to play on the edge for the Bulldogs. Wayne has also made an impact as a receiver and tight end for his high school. He’s been playing receiver since he was in the second grade. Wayne has good hands and is very physical.
The Lincoln High (Tacoma, Wash.) rising senior also punted and played defensive end and linebacker for his high school team.
Yeah, he punted. Not going to see that in that many places online. How did that go?
“Like 40 or 45 yards,” he said when asked about his punting average.
Wayne first visited the Bulldogs last summer and sat down with Kirby Smart. Todd Hartley has also been a part of the UGA recruiting effort.
He paid a lot of attention to the ‘Dawgs last fall. Georgia has told him he’d have a similar role as Nolan Smith on the defense.
“The Georgia defense is relentless,” he said last fall. “I love the way they get after the QB.”
The Bulldogs have even compared him to former OLB Lorenzo Carter. Wayne is big and long and athletic with size-15 feet.
“The competition is great here,” he said last summer. “I can go up against a first-round offensive tackle every day in practice.”
There was a time last fall when he wasn’t sure that the Bulldogs were strongly interested. That changed last fall. There was some miscommunication, he stated.
When he came cross-country for the game last fall, that is the sort of thing where the Bulldogs pay attention. When a prospect does that for an unofficial visit, it shows they are not just into recruiting fun and games.
“That’s what they said, too,” Wayne said back in November.
After the visit, the Bulldogs rolled up the volume on their recruiting efforts.
“I just didn’t know if they wanted me before,” Wayne said back in November. “Now I know that they want me. They want me bad.”
Charleston Southern was the opponent last fall. It was a noon kick. Those were two very big things working against him having a hype visit.
“It still impressed me,” he said. “I got to see their fans. Their fans were loud and I got to see the freshmen play.”
The 5-star prospect paid attention to how the Bulldogs lined up. He noticed how well they were coached and how they executed their assignments and roles.
“They play really fast,” he said.
The Jordan Davis moment at “Senior Day” touched him. The way Georgia honored its seniors in their last game meant something. Wayne can see himself leading the band at his last home game in college.
“That was special,” he said. “I want it to be like that when my time comes like that.”
His parents loved that trip.
“They got treated like family and they loved the atmosphere,” he said.
Jayden Wayne: A few things to watch for out of this trip
Distance will not matter to him at all. He doesn’t have to stay in the Pacific Time Zone.
What is he looking for?
“Family,” he said. “Development. Good sports and nutrition and a brotherhood. Some real good coaches, too.”
There is a link for the Bulldogs here with sophomore cornerback Kelee Ringo. They have a connection through the Ford Sports Perforance (FSP) training organization in Washington.
“We were close growing up,” Wayne said. “We played on some of the same youth teams. We trained together at FSP.”
Ringo is a resource for him about Athens.
“It shows me that someone from Washington can go down there and dominate there,” Wayne said.
Georgia might not be his leader. He might not even express a clear public leader, but the Bulldogs have been “up there” for some time.
“I still feel like they are one of my top schools,” he said to preview the weekend trip. “I’m looking to spend time with my position coach and some of the players.”
His favorite part of his last Georgia visit was hanging out with the staff. Especially Smart.
The Georgia coach said if he came to Georgia, he would have to work. To prep for the NFL.
“He’s real,” Wayne said of that experience. “He’s funny.”
Wayne will graduate this December and enroll early at the school of his choice in January of 2023. When he left UGA after this last visit, his feelings were clear.
“There’s a lot of love there,” he said of Georgia last fall. “A brotherhood. I can see myself there.”
The best possible outcome for the ‘Dawgs this weekend would be a repeat of just that.
