Jayden Wayne: 2023 5-star DL will return to UGA for important G-Day visit

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star Washington DL Jayden Wayne. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 DL and the No. 27 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He will be at G-Day on Saturday. ========================================================= Jayden Wayne was at Georgia for the Charleston Southern game last fall. That was the last time the Bulldogs played at Sanford Stadium. It was a lower-tier opponent, but that didn’t matter.

That trip was important to see the Bulldogs play a home game in the fall of his junior year. He lives some 2,707 miles away from Athens, but he’ll back be on Saturday for the next home game, too. Wayne, a 5-star recruit from Washington, just won’t be taking that approximate 41-hour road trip. It will be another five-plus hour trip in the air to see the ‘Dawgs play.

Dan Lanning was his recruiter at UGA, but first-year OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe continues to represent the Georgia program adeptly on the recruiting trail. “I think he’s a cool coach,” Wayne said this week. “He loves to develop his players. I’m looking forward to being around him more this weekend.” There’s a lot on the line for the ‘Dawgs. Wayne said the trip will help shape whether or not the Bulldogs will earn one of his five official visits. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Jayden Wayne: The things to know here The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is being recruited to play on the edge for the Bulldogs. Wayne has also made an impact as a receiver and tight end for his high school. He’s been playing receiver since he was in the second grade. Wayne has good hands and is very physical.