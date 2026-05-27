This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Waylon Wooten at Grayson High School. He’s the nation’s No. 112 DL and No. 1019 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 95 DL and No. 974 overall.

ELLENWOOD -- Waylon Wooten saw his football dream come true on Wednesday night.

The 3-star DL at Grayson High School, who grew up dreaming of playing for UGA, turned those hopes into his future when he announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Wooten shared his public commitment via a streaming ceremony from his home hosted by 247Sports.

Why did he commit to Georgia tonight?

“Because of how [defensive line coach] Travion Scott and [head coach] Kirby [Smart] brought me in and they valued me,” Wooten said. “We sat down and had conversations and they had a true plan of how I can come in and get a role as a freshman. That was my biggest thing. Coming in and getting my feet wet as a freshman.”

Wooten chose the Dawgs over strong interest in Florida, Ohio State and Purdue. The Buckeyes were even his leader at one point during his process. Florida had also given him a lot to think about over the last few months.

He now becomes the eighth member of the 2027 class for the Dawgs. He’s only the second defensive prospect in the class. Wooten is also set to take his official visit to UGA this weekend.

The decision also effectively shuts down his recruitment, he said.

He took back-to-back trips to check out UGA spring practices earlier this year. That’s when things really started to get serious with him joining the 2027 class.

What is Georgia getting here in Wooten?

“A Dawg that can come in and every day is going to put his head down and go to work for something,” Wooten said. “A person that comes from something that is not expecting anything to be handed to them. That’s all I can say and he’s going to go to the league. I can tell you that.”

Wooten spent his freshman year at Cedar Grove. Then transferred to Grayson. He said that former Cedar Grove All-American and former Georgia Bulldog Christen Miller was a great resource for his decision here.

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast.

3-star Grayson High School DL Waylon Wooten has made his college decision. He chose the Dawgs over strong interest in Florida, Ohio State and Purdue. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Waylon Wooten: What is Georgia football getting here?

Grayson High School coach Greg Carswell was effusive in his praise for Wooten. He called him “the heart and soul” of the team and one of the most dedicated players he’s ever coached.

“Waylon plays the game with so much knowledge and tenacity,” Carswell said. “He definitely plays with a ‘why’ and he does everything he can do to put his family in the best situation they can be in which kind of breeds his fire, passion and energy on the field.”

He’s a shade under the 6-foot-2 mark, but he’s been measured with an 82-inch wingspan. That extreme length allows him to play bigger as if he had a 6-foot-5 frame in the middle for the Rams.

“Schematically, in terms of what you get from the kid, you get a heavy-handed twitched-up interior defensive lineman who can be a three-down player,” Carswell said. “ He can play first and second down and stop the run. Then you can keep him on the field as the middle push guy for third-down rushes and different things like that.”

There’s a high football IQ here.

“He has just a knack for every position,” Carswell said. “For us at Grayson High School, he’s had to play every single technique you could possibly play in football. He’s definitely prepared and understands what it takes to play on that level and how to be versatile, being able to make plays from different parts of the field.”

Look for him to play in the interior of the defensive line in Athens. He can play everything at the SEC from a “4i” technique to a “Zero” right over the nose of the center.

“No question,” Carswell said. “The kid can play in multiple schemes. He’s long enough to be a ”4i” but also plays some head-up techniques as a “4″ tech."

“He plays with extreme length,” Carswell said. “If you just watch his tape, he just understands how to fit my hands fast and win that inside leverage and just stay as long as possible to win the reps. You see that in his films pop out a lot.”

Wooten has been recovering this spring from labrum surgery back in January. He wanted to shut down his recruitment so early so he could spend the next month in the weight room prepping for his senior season rather than going across the country on official visits.

“I’ve probably never coached a kid as committed to the process,” Carswell said. “And not the process of getting recruited or the process of going to the college. But the process that I have to work my butt off each and every day to even have the opportunity to find my way on the field when I get there.”

“Waylon does not look at football as what football can do for him now, but what he has to do now in order to play football. He’s always trying to get himself prepared for the next stage, the next level, the next opportunity. So when he gets there, he’s head over heels better than the competition. But not even the competition. Just himself. He’s very critical of himself and everything he does. He demands greatness from himself, and he’s not happy with anything less than that. That kid is just tremendous in the way he works and the reason why he works. He works because he wants to be really good at football. He loves ball.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below