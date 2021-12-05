BREAKING: 5-star safety Kamari Wilson names his final 4 schools, sets commitment date

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with 5-star safety Kamari Wilson of IMG Academy in Florida in the 2022 class. ============================================================= Kamari Wilson is now just one step away from his commitment decision. The 5-star safety from IMG Academy in Florida shared his final four schools and his commitment date Sunday afternoon on social media.

FSU. LSU. Georgia. Texas A&M. Wilson ranks as the nation’s No. 1 safety for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite ratings for this cycle. He’s the nation’s No. 24 overall recruit for this cycle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

The 6-foot, 190-pound heat-seeker routinely played up in the box the past two seasons for mythical national defending IMG Academy and was a punishing force for that program. The 5-star prospect has been the No. 1 remaining target in the 2022 cycle for DawgNation’s “Before The Hedges” weekly top targets list since All-American RB Branson Robinson committed to UGA in late July. Wilson took his official visit to UGA this fall for the Arkansas game on Oct. 2. He is closely connected to 5-star junior safety Joenel Aguero in the 2023 recruiting cycle as well. It rarely happens, but those two have long established a strong conviction to play with one another in college.