BREAKING: 5-star safety Kamari Wilson names his final 4 schools, sets commitment date
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with 5-star safety Kamari Wilson of IMG Academy in Florida in the 2022 class.
=============================================================
Kamari Wilson is now just one step away from his commitment decision. The 5-star safety from IMG Academy in Florida shared his final four schools and his commitment date Sunday afternoon on social media.
FSU. LSU. Georgia. Texas A&M.
Wilson ranks as the nation’s No. 1 safety for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite ratings for this cycle. He’s the nation’s No. 24 overall recruit for this cycle.
The 6-foot, 190-pound heat-seeker routinely played up in the box the past two seasons for mythical national defending IMG Academy and was a punishing force for that program.
The 5-star prospect has been the No. 1 remaining target in the 2022 cycle for DawgNation’s “Before The Hedges” weekly top targets list since All-American RB Branson Robinson committed to UGA in late July.
Wilson took his official visit to UGA this fall for the Arkansas game on Oct. 2. He is closely connected to 5-star junior safety Joenel Aguero in the 2023 recruiting cycle as well. It rarely happens, but those two have long established a strong conviction to play with one another in college.
They played together at IMG Academy. They both visited UGA together on that same weekend for Arkansas. That said, Aguero made the decision to move back home to Massachusetts for his senior season.
“There is a high possibility that he and I are kind of going to end up in the same place,” Aguero told DawgNation recently. “Kamari and I are kind of like the ‘Dynamic Duo’ here.”
Wilson also established his commitment date. He shared on the same Instagram post that he will be committing live on ESPN at 4 PM on Dec. 15. That’s the first day of the early signing period for 2022 prospects in this cycle.
The 5-star prospect has been recruited heavily by Georgia assistant Will Muschamp up to this point. He’s done a very good job positing the Bulldogs to have the best possible chance to sign Wilson.
The 5-star could potentially add to a dream haul for UGA in the secondary in this class. If he does choose to sign with UGA, the Bulldogs could have a trio of 5-star signees in the back end for this class.
If the current commitments hold with the potential addition of Wilson, it would mean that UGA will add four recruits in this class that all rank among the nation’s top 103 overall prospects in 2022.
