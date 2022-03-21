Pearce Spurlin III: Anchor 2023 legacy commitment shares an insider’s view of big UGA visit weekend

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with legacy UGA commitment Pearce Spurlin III in the 2023 class.

He’s from a family with generations of Bulldogs. The nation’s No. 3 TE (247Sports Composite) shared his thoughts about all things UGA after an eventful past few days.

Spurlin, one of the anchor commitments of the 2023 class, pledged to the Bulldogs back in September of 2020. But he’s been a ‘Dawg a lot longer than that.

“Success,” he said. “Go ‘Dawgs. Go ‘Dawgs. That’s how I would quickly sum it up.”

That’s partly due to the fact that Georgia won it all last year, but more to do with the infusion of new coaches inside those pristine new buildings.

The big picture was renewed momentum. The vibe was different. The energy was abundant.

There’s a close relationship with 5-star QB Arch Manning to detail, but the honest truth is while they spent a lot of time together, there was not a lot of football talk.

He said rising junior MJ Sherman looked very good. He feels a “beast” year is in store for the young OLB. It sounds like it is his time.

“It was the first day in pads man,” he said of Saturday’s workout. “There was going to be a buzz everywhere. First day in pads. Those guys looked really excited to get out there. Lots of new faces.”

He said the way Georgia sold itself was reality. Culture. The practices. The work.

“We got a lot of big-time names that were up there this weekend,” he said. “We did a really good job of recruiting all those big-time names. Of course, the coaches and all the team personnel are going to do their job but we had a great time. A lot of big names. I think we put on well for them.”

Spurlin is an appropriate host. He feels Chuck’s Fish is the spot to eat in Athens, along with several others.

“We won the natty,” Spurlin said. “It was great. That is great. Now let’s keep going. Let’s go win another one.”

He came back to that thought later, to sum up, what he saw.

“Nope, not really,” he said. “It is just getting started. Georgia is just getting started. You can take that either way, really. You can take it as they have to stay on top. Or you can take it as they are on top but now it is time to really get this thing rolling. Really rolling. I think that is what it is. I think the guys in that program now have the mindset for that. To really get it rolling.”

Did he think the national championship allowed the guys to just play loose and fly around?

The former Georgia resident, who now lives in Florida, used the phrase “intense intense intense” to describe Saturday’s practice.

“Those defensive guys you just replace and reload,” he said. “That’s what it is. Stetson [Bennett] looks really good, too.”

There were a bunch of big names in town. Maybe even too many. Who did he hope the Bulldogs made a strong lasting impression with?

“I think Gabe Harris from Valdosta is a guy I hope really came away excited about Georgia,” Spurlin III said. “I’ve known him for a while. We grew up going to the same 7-on-7s and stuff. Raylen Wilson was there. I sure hope he came away from Georgia liking what he saw. Troy Bowles as well. Got to spend some time with him. I feel like Georgia is now in great spots with all of them. They loved it.”

A quick snapshot of those names:

4-star Troy Bowles/Jesuit High/Tampa, Fla.: Nation’s No. 4 LB and No. 46 overall recruit

4-star Raylen Wilson/Lincoln/Tallahassee, Fla.: Nation’s No. 7 LB and No. 68 overall recruit

4-star Gabe Harris/Valdosta High/Valdosta, Ga.: Nation’s No. 8 EDGE and No. 105 overall

What does he tell those guys about the program?

“There’s nowhere like it,” he said. “I mean I’m like ‘there’s no place like Georgia’ and they agreed with me.”

He laughed when he shared that thought. With a confident glee to it. It is just that simple to him.

What are his hopes for what the #KeepitG23 class can be?

“Lot of rings,” he said. “Lot of jewelry.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Arch Manning: The regular guy with a not so regular guy’s last name

Laidback. Really really normal. Gamer.

Those are the words that he used to describe Arch Manning.

There were swarms of folks wanting to get around Manning this weekend. The selfie count might have risen well into the hundreds. He did wind up taking his share of pictures for him.

“I feel like it is just him hanging out with his buddies,” the nation’s No. 69 overall prospect for 2023 said. “Trying to do guy things. We just had a good time.”

Spurlin’s view of all that was that Manning doesn’t dwell on how much a college town like Athens got up for having the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect in town.

“I don’t know about that,” Spurlin said. “I don’t think he notices a lot of that outside noise.”

His view of the visit? It was the sort of thing a football player would focus in on.

“I think it all went really well,” he said. “Arch and I were like running around and following our position coaches during practice with the play sheets. We kind of got the most extensive feel for practice without actually practicing. It was really good for me to see especially and for him, too.”

Spurlin said that Manning choosing Georgia would be an asset to the program. It would really spark the class. Especially on the offensive side of the ball.

“Who doesn’t want to play with the number one player in the country?” he said. “That’s what it comes down to. It speaks for itself. When he makes his decision, whatever that decision turns out to be, it is going to be the shot heard around the world.”

Pearce Spurlin III: What might his future be in Athens?

Spurlin said he hung out with the current roster more than he ever has in the past.

“That was cool,” he said. “I really enjoyed spending time and hanging out with guys that I am going to be spending a lot of future time with them, too. That was probably the best part.”

His body has changed. As it should. He’s not the lithe athlete that committed to Georgia 1.5 years ago. He’s above the 6-foot-6 mark in height and now weighs about 233 to 235 pounds.

He’s rated as the nation’s No. 3 TE and yet he’s never really been a tight end on film. There are no clips of him doing that on Friday night. In all reality, his best possible contributions might come as a flex end.

It is a valid thought to wonder if both Todd Hartley and Bryan McClendon might have a thought for what he could be in Athens. Spurlin can be that much of an asset in the passing game.

“I just want to catch balls for Georgia and help the team,” he said. “That’s how I feel. That’s what it comes down to. Whatever they feel like is the best position and the best spot for me, that’s what I am going to do.”

Spurlin was quite hopeful for the future. Maybe it is because he has been linked to the program for so long.

“I’m just a normal guy too,” he said. “Half the time I’m at Georgia these recruits think I work there. I’m just wearing khakis and a collared shirt. I feel like I have an advantage just growing up with a feel and a love for Georgia. I feel like that kind of sets the edge for my role with what I can do and how I can help to recruit.”

Remember the first big official visit weekend in June of 2021?

That’s when Gunner Stockton, Oscar Delp, De’Nylon Morrissette and Branson Robinson all opted to visit UGA on the first possible weekend after the NCAA lifted the dead period.

That’s what Spurlin is already planning to do this June. There is a good chance others will join him, too.

“Because I’ve been to a lot of games and a lot of visits,” he said. “I kind of just want to do it in the summer where I can have a lot more time with the coaches. I like the way Athens is during the summer, too.”

The man in the collared shirt is a planner. Give him that. He’s already got an idea of who he wants to see join him on that first official visit weekend in June.

“Arch,” he said. “Lawson Luckie. Tony Mitchell. Those guys. I feel like they might all see that the way I do. We’ve all been to Georgia games. Been to Georgia before. It would be cool to have all of that in the summer all day and just hang out.”

That, to be clear, is yet to be determined.

“I’m working on it,” he said.

We shall see. But I probably wouldn’t bet against Mr. Spurlin on that one.

