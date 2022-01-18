Justice Haynes: All-American legacy RB feels ‘they have something special’ at UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry will detail the latest visit from All-American RB prospect (and UGA legacy) Justice Haynes. ============================================================= Justice Haynes has always felt a certain way about Georgia. In some interviews, he’s gone as far as to say that Athens has felt like home.

That all started because he is a UGA legacy. His father, Verron, was a principal figure in one of the most iconic plays of at least the last 25 years of Georgia football history. Haynes had zero questions about Georgia way back in October. That was when 4-star All-American RB was in the midst of another prolific season. He would go on to tally up 2,375 rushing yards on 8.6 yards per carry in just 12 games. He crossed into paydirt for 29 scores. The rising senior has 76 total touchdowns in three seasons. His 5,879 career rushing yards have been accumulating at an average of 163 yards per game.

If the global pandemic didn’t stunt his sophomore year to nine games, he’d have 6,200 career yards by now. It seems like a lay-up to project Haynes will wind up as one of the top 5 all-time leading rushers in Georgia High School Association history. Give Haynes at least 10-12 games next season. He’ll likely get even more than that. If he maintains his current pace for 12 games this fall, he will soar to 7,838 career yards. It would slot him fourth all-time in GHSA history. He needs 2,965 yards to eclipse the staggering 8,844 yards piled up by Commerce legend Monte’ Williams some 22 years ago.

Yet Haynes is only 1,443 yards out of the fifth-best career total in Peach State history. This young man has thrived with a constant mindset of effort and preparation. He’s been training for the last two years like he’s getting ready for the NFL combine. Not high school football. The phrase “it is lonely at the top” is the most repeated line this reporter has heard from Haynes. That’s after at least 10 interviews with him so far. The 247Sports Composite slots him as the nation’s No. 3 RB and the No. 47 overall recruit for 2023. Georgia’s ace recruiter Dell McGee has already done an excellent job recruiting Haynes. Haynes has shared that McGee has told him he might lose his job if the Bulldogs let him slip away to an Alabama, a Clemson, a Notre Dame or an Ohio State. That’s a good quote, but we don’t believe it. We do believe McGee recruits Haynes like that could happen, though.