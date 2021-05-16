BREAKING: Georgia legacy Marcus Washington Jr. will also be a Bulldog
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest commitment to the 2023 class at UGA in legacy DB Marcus Washington Jr. of Grovetown High in the CSRA.
=============================================================
Marcus Washington Jr. chose to commit to Georgia on Saturday night. Just like his daddy.
The Class of 2023 defensive back made it official by releasing his commitment via social media. The irony of it all can’t help but be chronicled here yet again.
It was not quite 17 years ago when Marcus Washington was in the cafeteria at Burke County High School. He was a 4-star LB prospect set to sign to play for Mark Richt at Georgia.
There was a young toddler up at that table with Marcus and his family. That was Marcus Washington, Jr. The future Georgia Bulldog became a father when he was 17 years old.
Let’s amend that previously composed sentence. The future Georgia Bulldog became a father when he was 17 years old to a future Georgia Bulldog, too.
“He was born our senior year,” Marcus Washington said earlier this year. “You blink your eyes and boom there goes all the time. You can go back to my signing day and my girlfriend at the time was sitting at the table with me. She’s my wife now. My Mom and Dad and his little behind were there sitting up on the table while I was signing my letter of intent. That was him sitting up there with those chunky cheeks.”
This decision also gives the Bulldogs the nation’s No. 1 class per the 247Sports Composite ratings for the 2023 cycle at the same time. That’s a fairly impressive feat. It is believed that this is the first time in Kirby Smart’s era at Georgia that the Bulldogs have had the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class at the same time in back-to-back cycles.
Check out his sophomore year HUDL video below.
(check on the recent recruiting reads on DawgNation.com)
