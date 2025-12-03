clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
5-star Ekene Ogboko powers up Georgia offensive line identity
ATHENS — When Kirby Smart talks about Georgia football “identity,” he’s talking about players like offensive line signee Ekene Ogboko.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football recruiting class 2026 commitments, signees, targets, live …
The early signing period for the 2026 cycle begins on Wednesday, Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 5. Below, you can find information on the Georgia football recruiting 2026 …
Connor Riley
BREAKING: 5-star QB Jared Curtis announces his commitment to Vanderbilt
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2026 on …
Jeff Sentell
Jared Curtis: Latest Intel in 5-star’s decision saga hint at one final act …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Jared Curtis of Nashville Christian School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Georgia football commit Jarmaine Mitchell flips to Arizona State
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Jarmaine Mitchell of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi. He ranks as the …
Jeff Sentell
