Rueben Owens II: Nation’s No. 2 junior RB will be in Athens this weekend
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest trip to UGA for 5-star junior RB Rueben Owens II out of Texas.
=============================================================
Rueben Owens II will be in Athens this weekend on an unofficial visit. There’s the tendency to let all the football stuff get in the way of something a little more uncommon here with this prospect.
The 5-star RB just established a top five of Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC this past week.
He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 RB and No. 27 overall prospect (247Sports Composite ratings) for 2023. Owens just delivered the type of season in 2021 that it would be hard for real old school Tecmo Bowl, old school NCAA Football or modern Madden players to match in video game football.
- 2899 yards on 12.1 yards per carry as a junior
- 12 games of 100-yards per more and 223 rushing yards per game in 2021
- 46 rushing TDs in 13 games
- 4500 yards and 76 TDs across his past two seasons.
- Rushing average of 11.6 yards per attempt as a marked man in 2020 and 2021
- Caught 15 passes for 252 yards (16.8 ypc) in 2021
- Was named as the MaxPreps.com National Junior Player of the Year for 2021
Yet talk to him or his father for just a few minutes. Ask a different question or two. Owens wants to be a coach. He planned to study Kinesiology. Then be able to coach running backs.
“I could be a linebacker coach,” he said last year. “Teach them all how to stop running backs.”
He’ll stress family and just how much he values his mother Kristin Kimble. His parents are strict with him about his grades. That’s why he has maintained an “A-B” average through high school.
“She’s a very strong woman,” he said last year. “She’s very hard on me about things. Like keeping my grades up and being safe out here. With what this world is going to and all that. I love her.”
What really stands out to him about Georgia at this time?
“The best thing I like is the running back system,” Owens said. “Coach [Dell] McGee has its RB-by-committee. Everyone has a role and he keeps the backs fresh.”
He will be in Athens all day on Saturday.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
Rueben Owens II: Why Georgia has stayed in it for Owens
Georgia first offered him back in January of 2020.
The 6-foot, 195-pound junior knew the Bulldogs were a championship contender and thought the program operated with “class and dignity.” He said then he even liked the UGA the dog, too.
“RO” also had Georgia among his top five schools a year ago at this time, too.
He said Oklahoma had recruited him harder than any other school back then. He saw how their fan base showed him so much love on Twitter.
That said, he still chose to stay home with an early commitment prior to his junior season. Owens committed to Texas back in February of 2021 but backed off that pledge on June 17, 2021.
He never had a dream school growing up. In the early steps of his career, he was already treating his career like a business. The 5-star RB played basketball, ran track and won the long jump at big meets. Owens said he already had a great group of mentors around him.
Owens was already the type of recruit that would thank a reporter for his time. He cared about what his name stood for.
“That is what’s most important to me,” he told DawgNation on Friday,” Owens said. “Football is only a small piece of who I want to be in life. It is bigger than football. I want to inspire and uplift my community and people that come from struggle like me.”
It meant a lot to him to be an out-of-state kid with an offer from a prestigious school like UGA. He made a point to visit UGA back in July.
There was also a great unofficial visit last fall for the South Carolina game. It came when everyone was in town, including that Arch Manning fella.
“Last visit was a good experience,” he told DawgNation. “They treated me like a priority and I felt the love from the staff.”
The El Campo standout wanted to be in Charlotte for the Clemson game. To sit on the Georgia side. But couldn’t make it. He thought that Georgia had a chance to win the national championship in 2021.
“UGA proved to me that they can do what it takes to win the big game,” Owens said.
He will be in town through Sunday.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
SENTELL'S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Christen Miller: Georgia? Ohio State? Setting the stage for his signing day decision
- Caleb Downs: Nation’s No. 1 junior safety says it feels good to be wanted by UGA
- Oscar Delp: His mom rewrote a 1995 party song for Karaoke night on his official visit
- Big Bear Alexander: A little-known story that says a lot about Georgia’s next great DL
- 5-star Georgia DL signee Mykel Williams named Maxwell Defensive Player of the Year
- The national championship roster is splintered, but 18 early enrollees are already on campus
- All-American legacy RB Justice Haynes sees “something special” at UGA
- 5-star junior DL Victor Burley gushes over Georgia’s fans, its present and its future
- Stetson Bennett IV: The father of the Georgia QB recaps how hard this year was for his son
- Kelee Ringo: The late-game hero recaps that Chip-6 pick that sealed Georgia’s national title
- BREAKING: 2023 legacy Lawson Luckie becomes the first new commit to the national champions
- Justin Shaffer: The “Pac-Man” Georgia Bulldog story to read before the national championship game
- Earnest Greene II: How Georgia beat out Alabama for prized All-American OL
- Cover 4: The DawgNation staff predictions for the national championship game
- BREAKING: All-American Earnest Greene III has made his college decision
- All-American RB commit Jordan James on why he didn’t sign with UGA during the early period
- Cover 4: Why will things be any different this time with Alabama?
- Earnest Greene III: All-American OL previews his Saturday decision reveal
- Cover 4: What’s the biggest Alabama weakness that the Bulldogs must exploit?
- Marvin Jones Jr: The Orange Bowl story you need to read about Georgia’s next great pass rusher
- Shemar Stewart: 5-star DL breaks down why UGA remains in his final three
- Under Armour All-American Game: Five UGA signees will take the field from the 2022 class