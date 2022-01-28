Rueben Owens II: Nation’s No. 2 junior RB will be in Athens this weekend

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest trip to UGA for 5-star junior RB Rueben Owens II out of Texas. ============================================================= Rueben Owens II will be in Athens this weekend on an unofficial visit. There’s the tendency to let all the football stuff get in the way of something a little more uncommon here with this prospect.

The 5-star RB just established a top five of Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC this past week. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 RB and No. 27 overall prospect (247Sports Composite ratings) for 2023. Owens just delivered the type of season in 2021 that it would be hard for real old school Tecmo Bowl, old school NCAA Football or modern Madden players to match in video game football. 2899 yards on 12.1 yards per carry as a junior

12 games of 100-yards per more and 223 rushing yards per game in 2021

46 rushing TDs in 13 games

4500 yards and 76 TDs across his past two seasons.

Rushing average of 11.6 yards per attempt as a marked man in 2020 and 2021

Caught 15 passes for 252 yards (16.8 ypc) in 2021

Was named as the MaxPreps.com National Junior Player of the Year for 2021 Yet talk to him or his father for just a few minutes. Ask a different question or two. Owens wants to be a coach. He planned to study Kinesiology. Then be able to coach running backs.

“I could be a linebacker coach,” he said last year. “Teach them all how to stop running backs.” He’ll stress family and just how much he values his mother Kristin Kimble. His parents are strict with him about his grades. That’s why he has maintained an “A-B” average through high school. “She’s a very strong woman,” he said last year. “She’s very hard on me about things. Like keeping my grades up and being safe out here. With what this world is going to and all that. I love her.”