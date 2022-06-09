Georgia football: ‘Dawgs will be out in the community for a camp with the champs in Metro Atlanta

Nolan Smith has a way with people. Especially young people. Brock Bowers has a lot to teach when it comes to playing tight end.

This rep has the latest with the Georgia football team hosting a "Camp with the Champs" event in Metro Atlanta this weekend.

Gunner Stockton, the son of a longtime high school coach, is a pretty good coach himself. Georgia, which had team chemistry to spare in 2021, looks to have more of the same in 2022.

Ryland Goede’s “Momma” is a pretty sharp lady. Georgia’s tight ends coach Todd Hartley has stocked his tight end room with some of the best people, not just football players, one will ever be around.

The camp cost will be $75. It will include camp instruction from those Bulldogs but also include a T-shirt with the ability to get autographs and pictures with everyone on hand.

The campers will do some of the same drills the ‘Dawgs do at practice. Then when the camp ends, there will be a meet and greet session from 1 to 3 p.m. that will include an autograph and a picture with each player outside of Bowers. The cost for that will be $30 and it will be open to all ages.

Goede was upfront about who came up with the idea. That was Sara Goede.

“It’s my Momma,” he said. “My Momma was the one that kind of generated the idea. She had been trying for about two months after the championship. Trying to get me to push it and I was kind of just like ‘I don’t know’ and eventually I talked to a couple of guys and they were down to do it and then I was like ‘Alright let’s do it’ and I thought what a better way to do it than at my high school where I graduated and hopefully mentor and invest in some of the kids that are from the area that I grew up in.”

To sign up, this link will take care of that faster than Bowers can beat press coverage at the line.

The showman in the middle should be Smith. Smith is about as talented in the charisma department as he is going through agility drills.