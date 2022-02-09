Ryqueze McElderry: 2023 OL is hunkered down as a UGA commit despite a big push from Alabama

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with 3-star OL commit Ryqueze McElderry in the class of 2023. ============================================================= The Ryqueze McElderry story flips the dynamic on the typical local boy makes good narrative.

The local boy from Anniston in Alabama made very good. So much that Ryqueze [Sounds like: Rah-Quez] attracted an out-of-state scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs proceeded to build a real relationship with him, too. An early committable relationship at that. That was long before either Auburn or Alabama offered him from his home state.

Yet right as he was about to make his public commitment to UGA, the Crimson Tide swooped in with a mid-November offer. The Tide got him on campus, too. Was that is a matter of not-so-fast Georgia? Nope.

Before 2nd-and-18 in Indianapolis, the Bulldogs avoided a 2nd-and-26 on the trail. McElderry committed to UGA on November 30, 2021. He stayed strong with the Bulldogs. Citing a long-term relationship and a family feel in Athens. Yet the Tide has not ebbed. Alabama doubled down on its efforts last month. McElderry visited UGA and then Alabama and Auburn in successive weeks. Nick Saban visited his high school right after his unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa. Did the plot thicken? How tough is it going to be for him? “It is not tough at all,” McElderry said recently. This one sounds like DawgNation is going to have to get used to beating Alabama on both the trail and the field. And then staying ahead of the Tide with an impressive interior offensive lineman from The Yellowhammer State.