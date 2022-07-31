SEC football recruiting: Alabama comes out landing haymakers on the trail with its 2023 recruiting class

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep will be the first offering of a regular weekend staple on DawgNation. That’s a brisk-yet-through overview of what the SEC football recruiting landscape looks like periodically during the 2023 cycle. ========================================================= Alabama has handed out some payback to Georgia for that 33-18 final score on the recruiting trail so far.

The Tide has gone deep into Georgia and plundered two terrific All-American football players. 5-star safety Caleb Downs and 4-star All-American legacy Justice Haynes would have sold a lot of red and black jerseys, but also have the poise to trot out at an SEC Media Days down the road. Perhaps this point has been overplayed over the last two weeks of the recruiting cycle. Or perhaps it is just part of a larger discussion.

Georgia just saw 15 of its champions drafted by the NFL. That’s a new record. That’s on top of the national title. Shouldn’t things be easier right now? Alabama has played for the national championship nine times in Nick Saban’s 15 seasons. The Tide won it all in six of those nine appearances. Every freshman class that has signed with the Tide has eventually won a national championship. Those are powerful words on the recruiting trail. Just maybe not as powerful as the fact that Saban’s Alabama has had an average of 3.8 first-round NFL draft picks after each season dating back to 2017. Those two truths working in tandem at the same time is a one-two punch no program in the country can come close to.

How does anyone really not choose Alabama? Well, guess where Clemson’s two-highest rated commits for this cycle are from? Alabama. Want to know where Georgia’s highest-rated commit is from? Alabama. This is a record year for 5-stars in the state of Alabama. The state has such 5-stars this cycle and yet Alabama has commitments from two of those. Clemson has two of those. Georgia has another one in 5-star corner AJ Harris. The highest-rated prospect in Alabama this year is 5-star DT James Smith. He could pull a Downs and choose Georgia. The second-highest rated prospect in Alabama will sign to play QB at Clemson.