Sentell’s Intel: The Mississippi State win reflects the value of 2020 recruiting class for Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares one reporter’s take on the Mississippi State road win and the way that Georgia’s sensational recruiting helped shape that outcome. ========================================================= Got a few quick questions. The answers should provide another way to look at Saturday night’s big win. What’s the most talented group of signees left on the Georgia football team?

Which group of impact players has been on campus the longest soaking up the positional developmental and Georgia’s scheme and the program’s core philosophies and values for the longest?

Which recruiting class among the Bulldogs dominated the runaway 45-19 win in Starkville?

My answers to that would all be the same: The 2020 recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 in the nation for that cycle. It all fell into place on a game night that never (thankfully) really dipped before 35 degrees in Mississippi. Let’s take inventory of it quickly: Defensive enforcer and playmaker: Former 5-star DL Jalen Carter (Nation’s No. 18 recruit)

Offensive enforcer on the perimeter: Former 5-star ATH Darnell Washington (Nation’s No. 23 recruit)

Offensive spark (Two touchdowns): Former zero star to 3-star WR Ladd McConkey (Nation’s No. 169 WR recruit and No. 121 player in Georgia)

Offensive road graders: (3 starters): Former 5-star Broderick Jones (No. 11 overall), former 4-star Tate Ratledge (No. 38 overall) and former 4-star Sedrick Van Pran-Granger No. 60 overall)

Finishing move breakaway touchdown: Former 4-star RB Kendall Milton (Nation’s No. 54 recruit) The 2020 class was all over this Georgia victory in the same manner that DawgNation took over at least 70 percent of one side of Davis-Wade Stadium.

Carter led the ‘Dawgs with a team-high seven tackles. McConkey was the team’s leading receiver and leading rusher. Milton was second on the team in rushing. Washington set up the game’s first touchdown with a big 30-yard gain and also caught his first touchdown pass of the season. He also established a career-high with his five catches. While the 2019 recruits still on the team make up the oldest and most seasoned class on the Georgia football roster, that class is very splintered. Georgia has already sent three of the eight highest-rated recruits in that class off to the NFL. Nolan Smith is still with the team but is out for the rest of the year with an injury. There were two others in that number that transferred out. Let’s not forget Kenny McIntosh, Zion Logue, Warren McClendon Xavier Truss and Tramel Walthour from that 2019 class. Walthour has been an under-the-radar starter for the last eight games for the ‘Dawgs. Stetson Bennett also returned to the program with that 2019 class.

By and large, a football team wants its senior members to be key cogs on the field. They are generally the biggest and strongest players on the roster. They’ve been around the longest and know what exactly the coaches want from soaking up all the football from being a part of this championship program for four seasons. Yet the core and the real oomph of this team derive from the 2020 signing class. There are the names mentioned up above plus key defensive pieces like Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse (10 starts this year) to point to. Daijun Edwards, the third-year RB, actually leads the ‘Dawgs in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Kelee Ringo is a two-year starter at CB who’s made key plays in big games. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is currently in the midst of his best all-around football in his time at Georgia. Arian Smith is the team’s best deep threat-receiver at this time. It is what it is with all of that. And that is probably as it should be. The core was the 2018 Super Seniors and the 2019 juniors a year ago. The ‘Dawgs also relied on a lot of the 2020 signing class (Carter, Edwards, McConkey, Rosemy-Jacksaint and Ringo) in the Tennessee game the week prior.

We’ll likely see at least Carter, Ringo, Smith and Washington all off to the NFL after this season. Maybe a few more of those 2020 names will also go after their third season in Athens. That just means it will be time for the 2021 class and names like Brock Bowers, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kamari Lassiter, Amarius Mims and Smael Mondon to headline that 2023 team. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Kirby Smart said it: “Don’t take it for granted” I had a good text message chat with some members of DawgNation recently. They asked a group of die-hards how nervous they would be if any of Georgia’s previous coaches were taking a 9-0 unbeaten team on the road in Starkville last week. There were a few Munsons in that group. Maybe a few Dooleys as well. They will worry about everything. But the overriding tone for most fans is that Smart has dialed down a lot of those fears over the years.