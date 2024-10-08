This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Greene County DL Kevin Wynn. He ranks as the nation’s No. 21 DL and the No. 162 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 13 DL and at No. 145 overall.

The prospect profile page for Kevin Wynn can only show so much.

The current FSU commitment continues to feel a serious recruiting push from the Georgia Bulldogs. That situation is amplified now given Georgia’s never-ending quest for DL depth. The Dawgs could really add five or six more defensive line targets to the 2025 class.

Especially after the latest developments with the commitment of 3-star DL Stephon Shivers.

There are at least 12 names to know now for D-line recruiting for the rest of the 2025 cycle in Athens. Wynn sits at the top of the list with 5-stars Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry.

Georgia ramped its attention on Wynn once 4-star Christian Garrett decommitted to choose Georgia Tech.

“It kind of opened that door wider again with Georgia,” Greene County coach Terrence Banks said. “Georgia is heavily still involved.”

The 6-foot-1.5, 324-pound senior carries immense strength levels. He told DawgNation earlier this season that he’s ticked off max lifts of 465 pounds on the bench, 650 pounds on the squat and a 375-pound power clean when he hasn’t lifted heavy weights in a while.

His rankings appear at the top of this page, but he also carries an isolated 247Sports ranking as the nation’s No. 8 DL and the No. 58 overall recruit for this cycle.

Wynn said he does plan to see UGA again this fall. Look for him to be in Athens for the Mississippi State or Tennessee games later in the year.

“Yeah, I’ll go down there for a game,” he said last month.

Greene County 4-star DT Kevin Wynn is currently committed to FSU in the Class of 2025. That said, the in-state defender is still a major target for Georgia football this cycle. (Instagram) (Instagram /Dawgnation)

How does Kevin Wynn feel about the chance to play for Georgia football?

What does he like the most about Georgia?

“That they consistently get better,” he said. “They [all the schools] all go for it every play, but you see it a lot harder there if that makes sense.”

Most schools, including UGA, see him as a “3-tech” on the DL. He loves to play the “3″ and “5″ technique. That “5″ technique offers a chance to work his pass rush moves.

Georgia has a distinct role in mind for his skill set.

“They see me mostly as a ‘3′ well actually only as a ‘3′ because they’ve got other guys that can play the nose,” Wynn said. “They already got people with size. But they don’t have people like me with twitchy speed if that makes sense.”

Wynn has family on his father’s side that played college football. That was former Bulldog Jarius Wynn out of Lincoln County. His older brother also played college football at Furman.

The Greene County standout isn’t sure when he will know his recruiting process will shut down.

It isn’t a measure of Georgia turning up the volume and making him feel like an even bigger priority. Or if he watches FSU continue to struggle.

“I don’t know how to answer that,” he said. “I don’t know. But I know me. I will change how I do things depending on something. I don’t know. It is just like I just have to watch and see what is going on.”

“It is not like just something particular with Florida State. It is in general how everything goes.”

“Ju Ju” said he’s hearing mostly from Georgia other than FSU. South Carolina and Texas every once in a while will also weigh in via text.

Does Georgia have a shot to flip him?

“I feel like they probably,” Wynn said before trailing off. “Maybe. Maybe.”

He makes it seem like he plans to take it easy and figure it out as it goes.

Wynn saw the Dawgs for their season opener against Clemson. He then saw a back-to-back with his main college contenders when he saw Boston College knock off FSU two days later on Monday.

“I liked the intensity [Georgia] was playing with,” he said. “At first, they started off kind of slow. Then they progressively got way better the second quarter and the second half.”

What did he see out of FSU?

“They are definitely rebuilding right now,” he said. “Because obviously, they lost some top-tier guys last year to the NFL Draft. The quarterback last year broke his leg and all that stuff. So they are definitely bouncing back right now but I feel like they are going to be fine now.”

Georgia still wants him. He made that clear.

“Oh, they text,” he said. “Mostly text every day then they call me every other day.”

The message from Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott is constant.

“We still want you,” he said while sharing what he had heard from Scott. “You are nothing but 30 minutes away.”

Kevin Wynn: The story to know beyond any potential flip

The recruiting story shows he’s been committed to the Seminoles since June 24, but there’s more to unravel here than just a potential UGA flip.

Wynn, like most top-tier football prospects, has big dreams. Yet we find the interpretation of those life goals shows what he’s looking for with his football career.

Let’s zoom forward to when Wynn is out of the game. He could be around 33 or 34 and just finished a long and fruitful career in the game.

That’s when he’ll finally do what he’s always wanted.

“It will be having me a chain restaurant,” he said. “Hopefully. But definitely a restaurant.”

That’s to cook and host. His grind will then be to feed as many hungry mouths as he can.

“It is going to be like a mixture of everything,” he said. “Obviously Sunday will be more like soul food and after church and something like some good for Sundays. Mondays through Thursdays is going to be I won’t say wine and dine food but still like nice food. Delicious food. But then like Friday and Saturday, it will be more like wine and dine and stuff like that.”

He’ll have fine white linen tablecloths at his spot. Banks compared Wynn to future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, but not for the obvious on-the-field parallels.

“I don’t think Kevin Wynn is the kind of kid that is looking at a 20-year football career,” Banks said. “Kevin Wynn wants to own a restaurant. He loves culinary. That’s where his heart is. You’re looking at a young man who wants to go somewhere that he can get that degree, go play in the NFL and he would definitely be a kid that walked away from the NFL faster than a lot of people would.”

“He sees that second quote-unquote part of his life already after the game.”

That’s his true love. To cook.

He might call his restaurant “Ju Ju’s” and he would serve many American favorites on it.

“He’s the type of kind that cooks his own lunch daily,” Banks said. “It is nothing to him to cook scalloped potatoes with grilled shrimp and grilled chicken and broccoli. He brings that to school.”

The 4-star will bake and grill his food. That’s from his Dad’s side. He’s even baked steak.

“He’s one of those people who will cook something and plate it and not eat it,” Banks said. “That’s when you know you’ve got a real chef. That’s really where his heart is.”

Wynn is the first player we’ve ever heard his coach say could cook the pregame meal for the team.

“I definitely can,” Kevin Wynn said. “For sure. Knowing the team they would probably want some grilled chicken with some. There’s a lot of stuff I can do. Grilled chicken definitely like some greens. You got to have some greens so definitely like some broccoli or asparagus with some rice or something.”

His favorite meal would be steak or salmon with scalloped potatoes and asparagus.

Where does that come from?

“Just watching it when I was growing up,” he said. “My grandma on my Mom’s side of the family. My dad’s side of the family were grillmasters and [meat[ smokers and stuff like that. So I don’t know, it just came to me. When I started doing it, I was just watching people love to eat my food when I made something. It meant a lot to me.”

He didn’t watch cooking shows on TV growing up. He watched his family prepping meals in the kitchen and started teaching himself how to cook.

The big man’s disease is they love to eat. Not Wynn. He loves to cook more than he loves to eat no matter how tempting the macaroni and cheese and Chicken Alfredo or cheesecake looks.

“I really don’t eat a lot for real for real,” he said.

It makes for a unique young person we haven’t written about before.

“You’ve got this kind who is violent on the football field but off the football field he is a kid that smiles 24/7, loves to joke and laugh and then gets really real serious when he gets in that kitchen.”

What comes next for Kevin Wynn?

What he’s looking for with his college experience matters a great deal.

The Bulldogs remain a Top 5 team in the land. FSU is struggling. He hears from the Dawgs almost daily.

What’s the status of that FSU commitment?

“I feel like I’m still committed,” he said recently. I don’t know. There may be a chance. I don’t know.”

When he chose FSU this summer, he said it came down to one thing.

“It really was just because of loyalty,” he said. “They’ve been with me since day one. They were my first offer and they’ve been on me since then. It was the loyalty and they have great people down there too as well.”

Wynn wasn’t sure which school was his runner-up when he chose the Seminoles. He saw it as a pack of schools all in the same boat with that.

He does have a package as a nose, but he’s always lined up as a “3-tech” or at “4i” across the front. His coach can’t remember when a team tried to block him with one guy. It has probably been about 17 or 18 games by now.

The scouting report here shows that Wynn loves the contact portion of the game. He also savors whipping the offensive lineman in front of him.

“Especially when you hit like a nice little pass rush move,” he said. “Oh my goodness. It feels so good.”

There’s a move he hits on film at times. It is a little stutterstep combo with a swim move.

He deals with constant double teams. Then the triples come.

“Once I start causing a lot of chaos, they will still do the double team and they might add the running back with it,” Wynn said. “Or an H-Back or something with it.”

The triple teams do come.

“That what I will be telling my team when they have three on me is that somebody better be having the play in the backfield,” he said.

He feels like he’s on the smaller side of the normal Georgia DL, but he’s way strong enough to compete with the other DLs there.

“I’m definitely up there,” he said. “I lift more than some college players right now.”

The 17-year-old Wynn will celebrate his birthday on October 31. Check out his film from the Morgan County game this year below to see what a defensive lineman born on Halloween should play like.

