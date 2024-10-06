clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: 4-star Peach State RB Ousmane Kromah commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star RB Ousmane Kromah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 84 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Talyn Taylor: 10 things to know about the talented Georgia football commit …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star receiver commit Talyn Taylor. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 WR and No. 64 overall …
Jeff Sentell
LaDamion Guyton: Why the nation’s No. 1 sophomore prospect brings up ‘the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE and the No. 2 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Ousmane Kromah: Nation’s No. 5 RB has delayed his college decision
This Sentell’s Intel rep on&nbsp;Georgia football recruiting&nbsp;has the latest with 4-star Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 84 …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia DB commit Todd Robinson is off to an eye-opening start to his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 4-star DB commitment Todd Robinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 ATH and the No. 196 overall …
Jeff Sentell
SEC football odds: Georgia giant favorite, Texas-Oklahoma headlines …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football moves up in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 7

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not what we used to be’ amid wide-open college …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football moves back ahead of Alabama in latest AP Poll Top 25 …

Connor Riley
Hugh Freeze believes Auburn can win out, sounds off on Georgia talent …

Mike Griffith
