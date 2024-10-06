Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
SEC football odds: Georgia giant favorite, Texas-Oklahoma headlines …
Georgia football moves up in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 7
Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not what we used to be’ amid wide-open college …
Georgia football moves back ahead of Alabama in latest AP Poll Top 25 …
Hugh Freeze believes Auburn can win out, sounds off on Georgia talent …