By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: 3-star senior QB Hezekiah Millender has flipped his commitment …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Clarke Central QB Hezekiah Millender. The senior ranks as the nation’s No. 73 QB and the …
Jeff Sentell
Chase Linton: His true ‘clean old-fashioned hate’ story to read about the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star EDGE commit Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 EDGE and the No. 132 overall …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Class of 2025 OL Dennis Uzochukwu commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with Peachtree Ridge 3-star OL Dennis Uzochukwu. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 OT and the No. 540 …
Jeff Sentell
Dennis Uzochukwu: The 3-star OL shared a little news coming off his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star OL Dennis Uzochukwu. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 OT and the No. 540 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Savion Hiter: The nation’s No. 1 junior RB had the best possible feedback …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star junior RB Savion Hiter. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 RB and the No. 14 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Malaki Starks calls out ‘crazy timing’ of Julian Humphrey transfer …

Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs turn focus from …

Connor Riley
Get it right: Georgia, not Georgia Tech, had legends made in 8-OT …

Mike Griffith
Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart shares honest assessment of …

Brandon Adams
Kirby Smart gives first thoughts on Julian Humphrey following …

Connor Riley
