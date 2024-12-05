clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: Georgia adds midnight hour 3-star in-state DB Daniel Okonkwo to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with Hillgrove High School DB Daniel Okonkwo. He is not ranked on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 …
Jeff Sentell
Elijah Griffin: What DawgNation needs to know about the highest-rated 2025 …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DT Elijah Griffin. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 DT and the No. 3 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: Georgia football is poised to sign the highest number of …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the 2025 Georgia football recruiting class that’s currently rated No. 1 nationally on the …
Jeff Sentell
Kevin Wynn: Can Georgia pull off the recruiting win and flip the 4-star DL …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Greene County DL Kevin Wynn. The FSU commit ranks as the nation’s No. 14 DL and the No. 98 …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: Check out the 2025 early signing day primer for Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the 2025 Georgia recruiting class. It ranks as the nation’s No. 1 class for the 247Sports Team …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football winners and losers following first 2025 Signing Day

Connor Riley
AJC Power Poll: Sorting out the SEC football season, Coach of the …

Mike Griffith
Georgia updates official injury status of Trevor Etienne, Christen …

Connor Riley
Georgia football recruiting class 2025 commitments, signees, targets, …

Connor Riley
Elijah Griffin: What DawgNation needs to know about the highest-rated …

Jeff Sentell
